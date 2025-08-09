Cranford celebrates Christmas early

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD — Cranford residents were dreaming of a wet Christmas – and they got it!

Centennial Avenue Pool recently had a Christmas in July celebration and opened its gates to non-members.

Gabby Goncalves, a volunteer at Centennial Avenue Pool, said they had the event to raise awareness of the value of pools.

There were photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, games such as “Pin the Nose on the Reindeer” and “Reindeer Horn Ring Toss,” seashell ornament crafts and snow cones.

Over the speakers, popular Christmas tunes played, such as “Joy to the World” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Loretta Smith, who was dressed as Mrs. Claus, has been a resident of Cranford for more than 50 years.

“Happy Christmas in July,” said Santa, as he walked through the gates, wearing shorts, red Crocs, short-sleeves and sunglasses.

Walter Ribitzki, of Woodbridge, was there with his 3-year-old daughter Katerina. “I’m here enjoying the weather and the positive attitude,” he said.

Scott Danyus, of Cranford, was there with his children, Kailani, 5, and Kayden, 2. He said, “I love Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday. It brings me back to childhood.”

Allison Welch has lived in Cranford for 10 years. She was with her children, Patrick, 6, and Katie, 4. She said, “I love that they’re bringing so many families to the pool.”

Ben, 8, who was there with his family, said, “We were able to see Santa!”

Christmas in July was hosted by Friends of Cranford Pools. Also, in an effort to increase membership, Friends of Cranford Pools hosts games every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., at both Centennial Avenue Pool and the Orange Avenue Pool, according to Goncalves.

She added that, at a recent Town Hall meeting, the community spoke about how much the pool means to them. “We are trying to find individuals to volunteer to improve membership,” said Goncalves.

Both the Orange Avenue Pool and Centennial Avenue Pool have an array of amenities, including float nights, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, diving boards, baby pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, lap swimming and more. Each pool complex has locker rooms with showers, bathrooms and changing areas; table games such as ping pong and foosball; a playground; picnic areas with shade; a snack stand; and chairs and lounges, which are on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about Cranford Township Recreation, visit: https://www.cranfordrecreation.org/.