Samantha BruceUNION, NJ — American Theater Group has announced the cast and creative team of its highly-anticipated production of “My Fair Lady,” running from Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 15, at popular NJ venues – the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, the DMK Black Box Theater/Union Arts Center in Union and UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway.

Leading the cast is Andrew Calcote Fehrenbacher, “My Fair Lady,” National Tour, as Professor Higgins; Samantha Bruce, “The Fantasticks,” Off-Broadway, as Eliza Doolittle; Lawrence E. Street, “Urinetown,” Broadway, as Colonel Pickering; Tom Souhrada, “Mary Poppins,” Broadway, as Alfred Doolittle; Michelle Jennings, “Jane Eyre,” Off Broadway, as Mrs. Higgins; and Xavier Turner, “Ragtime,” Goodspeed, as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Also appearing are ensemble members Paul Watt-Morse “Tina,” National Tour; Grace McLean, “Miracle on 34th Street,” National Tour; Kyle Kobetsky, “Something Rotten!,” Quisisana; and Jaid Green, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Asolo Rep, who also serves as assistant choreographer/dance captain. Casting is by Michael Cassara.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion,” “My Fair Lady” was the recipient of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The classic 1956 musical, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, features an unforgettable score, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.” It will be directed by ATG’s producing artistic director James Vagias, with choreography by Victoria Casillo and musical direction by Amanda Dee. Griffin O’Connor is production stage manager, Max Evans is assistant stage manager, Cat Murphy serves as production manager, Bethanie Wampol Watson is scenic designer, Alison Merrick is props designer, Douglas Macur is lighting and projection designer, Isabella Rossi is costume designer, Ben Merrick is technical director, Travis Wright is sound designer, Levi Morici is assistant lighting designer, Sarah Norton is hair and wig designer and Madeline Leong is wardrobe supervisor.

Ticket prices range from $50-65 and are available at americantheatergroup.org. “My Fair Lady” is presented by arrangement through Music Theatre International: https://www.mtishows.com/.

“My Fair Lady” will conclude ATG’s 2025-26 main stage season. Additional upcoming events include an “encore” presentation of “Peter Filichia and Friends: Broadway Tales & Tunes at NY’s 54 Below” on Monday, March 2; a fundraising gala on Sunday, April 26; a presentation of a new work in development – “The Unwitting Magician” – in May; and Juneteenth celebrations.

The Sieminski Theater is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge. This beautiful, 257-seat state-of-the-art theater boasts an innovative design that exudes professionalism while maintaining an intimate ambiance. Performances of “My Fair Lady” will be Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 1. Tickets are available at www.sieminskitheater.org.

The state-of-the-art Union Arts Center is located at 1980 Morris Ave., Union, with its primary entrance on Morris Avenue. The Arts Center includes the DMK Black Box Theater, the Union Art Gallery curated by Les Malamut, Union TV and podcast studios, classrooms and The Center Café. My Fair Lady performances are Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8. For more information, visit https://www.uniontownship.com.

Union County Performing Arts Center is a non-profit organization offering quality programming and performances that strive to be educational, affordable and enrich the arts within our diverse communities. UCPAC features two venues, the Main Stage, built in 1928, and the Hamilton Stage, a recently renovated intimate 199-seat theater built by the city of Rahway Redevelopment Agency, and located at 360 Hamilton St. “My Fair Lady” performances will be Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15. Tickets are available at ucpac.org.

Photos Courtesy of Mafalda Cavanaugh

