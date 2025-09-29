KENILWORTH, NJ — The Theater Project is inviting golfers to participate in its annual golf outing.

The outing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Galloping Hill Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth.

Each registered golfer will receive an early bird breakfast of coffee, tea, orange juice, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, fresh fruit, bagels and assorted pastries. A cookout lunch will have burgers, sausage and peppers, chicken, corn on the cob, pasta salad, baked beans, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages.

There will also be a Tricky Tray with lots of fun prizes. In the past, prizes have included flat screen television sets and tickets to area theaters.

The honorary chairperson is state Sen. Joseph Cryan.

The fundraiser is a significant income generator for The Theater Project. Artistic Director Mark Spina said that, in recent years, they’ve raised more than $5,000 each time. The funds go into producing the plays, supporting the theater’s children’s program, paying the actors and other positions they cover.

“The course is beautiful,” said Spina.

Spina credits Beverly Mariso, who is on the theater board, and her husband, Rich, as the heart and soul of the event. He said, “It is because of them and fellow committee member Mary Iannelli that this event becomes more successful with each passing year.”

Beverly Mariso has been on the board for more than 10 years. She said, “It’s such a small board, each one of us tries to adopt a fundraiser, so The Theater Project could continue.”

Her husband is an avid golfer and he suggested to Beverly having a golf outing to raise money for The Theater Project. They began having golf outings before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we started, it was very small,” said Beverly. “We got more organized and, as the years went on, we started to model after other golf outings.”

The fundraiser is important to Beverly, because she loves the arts. Joining the theater’s board was part of her scope. It sounded interesting and it was something different for her. “I enjoyed doing volunteer work,” she said. “I learned more about the theater. I got to go to the shows.”

When Beverly first began playing golf with her husband, she felt it was really hard. Now, she’s enjoying the challenge.

The Theater Project was founded in 1994 through the leadership of Spina. It has been introducing New Jersey audiences to new plays and supporting rising playwrights and theater artists for nearly 30 years.

For tickets to the annual Golf Outing, visit https://www.thetheaterproject.org/golf-outing-2025.

To learn more about The Theater Project, visit https://www.thetheaterproject.org/.

Photos Courtesy of The Theater Project

