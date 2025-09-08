Yvette Cohen, 97 , of Boynton Beach, Florida died on September 8, 2025 from natural causes. She was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1927 to Lee and Joseph Feinberg. Yvette was predeceased by her first husband, Warren Weisburger in 1992 and by her last husband, Normal H. Cohen in 2005. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Bailey & son in law, Jan Bailey of Boynton Beach, FL and Teresa Norgeot & son-in-law, Greg Norgeot of Brewster, MA, her 4 grandson’s, Jason & Brian Bailey and Colin and Tyler Norgeot, and 5 great grandchildren, Zachary, Jordyn, Jackson, Quinn and Savionne.

After years of dance training, Yvette followed her dream of becoming a professional dancer. At age 18 she danced with the New City Opera Company’s Rosalinda in 1946 with the USO traveling to the Philippines, Japan & Okinawa entertaining our men in uniform. After returning to the states, she danced on Broadway in If The Shoe Fits and The Red Mill, which toured the US for 14 months, then back on Broadway to the Winter Garden theatre for Mike Todd’s production of As The Girls Go for 2 ½ years.

The television shows in which she danced were Milton Berle’s, Texaco Star Theatre, Ed Sullivan’s, Toast Of The Town and Steve Allen’s, Songs For Sale.

After Marrying and having 2 children, she started a dancing school in Cranford, NJ in 1954. She retired in 1985, and sold her dance studio business. The studio is still successful and is still operating. Yvette was one of the founders of the New Jersey Dance Theatre Guild where for 16 years staged The Nutcracker Ballet.

After retiring to Boynton Beach, she taught tap and line dancing at the Palm Beach Recreation Center to adults in the 1990’s. She enjoyed line dancing at the Senior Center in Boynton Beach and playing bridge with her friends.

Donations in her memory to Fusion Dance Theatre, 118 Walnut Ave., Cranford, NJ 07016

