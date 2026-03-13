UNION COUNTY, NJ — Barbara Mahon is a first-generation American, born in Manhattan, N.Y., to Beatrice, née McGarry, of Castlerea, and William Mahon of Tibhone, both towns in County Roscommon. Barbara’s parents both emigrated from Ireland to the United States in 1931. They met here in New Jersey and married in 1933. The Mahons settled in New York City, where they raised their family of four boys – Jimmy, Billy, Tommy and Johnny – and Barbara. Barbara moved to New Jersey in 1959, where she and her husband, Butch, raised their family.

While serving as the president of the Union County Irish American Association, a charter parade organization and one that Barbara led for 25 years, Barbara was asked to serve as the second vice chairperson of the brand-new Union County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Barbara had the position during the 1997, 1998 and 1999 parade years. Barbara is one of the reasons for the strong success and tons of fun that we had back in our infant days. Barbara gave at least 100% to our parade and has always been one of our strongest advocates. Throughout all of these years, we can count on Barbara to attend fundraisers, buy and sell chances for our raffles, and do anything else she can help us with.

Barbara visited Ireland many times, and her heart has never been far from the Emerald Isle. Being raised in an Irish-Catholic family formed much of who Barbara became, and who she is to this day. Barbara has a very large, extended Irish family, here and abroad. Her love of the 32 counties of Ireland and her strong Irish Republican support have created strong friendships here and across the Atlantic also. Her ties are strong and run deep. To be one of Barbara’s people is a very special blessing.

One of Barbara’s other passions is Project Children, an organization based out of the North of Ireland, which finds hosts families so children from the North may have the opportunity to come to the United States for a few weeks to escape the war, poverty, religious persecution and the uncertainty that were part of their daily lives at home. Barbara, along with her long-time companion Bob, hosted six children in total, several of them for more than one summer, and sometimes children from the same family. Barbara shared everything she had with the children, giving them an unforgettable time, with trips and treats of which every child dreams. Barbara continues to have a strong relationship with her Irish children, with regular updates and pictures from them and their children. The joy she receives from the relationships and the appreciation from their blood family is her “reward” for her labor of love.

For her efforts in the Irish and American-Irish community, Barbara has also been honored by the Joseph Nugent Sr. Association, the Union County Emerald Society, the Union County Irish American Association and the Union County Police & Fire Pipes & Drums.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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