UNION COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey State Trooper Thomas J. Hanratty was born on Sept. 21, 1967. He was an Elizabeth resident his entire life and attended Elmora School 12, Hamilton Middle School, Elizabeth High School and the former Kean College of New Jersey, now Kean University. He came from a family with four generations of law enforcement and public service totaling more than 275 collective years to the people of New Jersey.

Trooper Hanratty graduated from the 113th State Police Recruitment Class in February 1989 and was assigned to Troop B, which covers northern New Jersey. Through his all too brief assignments, he served with impeccable professionalism, genuine concern for protecting our states citizens and an abiding commitment to the finest traditions of honor, duty and fidelity, which are hallmarks of the New Jersey State Police. Trooper Hanratty truly made a difference for the betterment of others.

Trooper Hanratty served proudly as part of a long line of dedicated law enforcement officials and made the ultimate sacrifice when he gave his life on duty on April 2, 1992, on Route 78 in Summit.

The Trooper Thomas J. Hanratty Memorial Complex in Elizabeth, which is home of the Elmora Youth League, was dedicated in his honor on April 17, 1999, and serves as a lasting tribute to an Elizabeth hometown hero.

This year marks the 34rd anniversary of his passing.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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