UNION COUNTY, NJ — Joseph was born on March 24, 1965; the third of six children, born to the late Patrick and Grace, nee Sheridan, Matthews. He is a life-long resident of Union, where he continues to reside with his sister, Kathleen, and her sons. Joseph is close to his siblings, Eileen (David) Allison, Patrick, Kathleen Holmes (the late John) and Thomas-Owen (Terri). He is the “fun” uncle to Christine, Jimmy, Damian, Rory, Cavan and Tommy.

Joey attended and graduated from the Union School System and has since worked for several iconic Union establishments such as Shop-Rite on Morris Avenue, Four Seasons Bowling Alley, Shiki Steak-House and, more recently, the Knights of Columbus. Everywhere he worked, he was considered a valued member of the team, several times being named employee or knight of the month, in which Joey took such pride in.

Joey is a proud member of the Irish American Society, the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the Knights of Columbus. Anyone who lives or works in Union has most likely spotted Joey walking all over Union. Give a “beep” and you’ll get the best smile and wave from Union’s own…. Joey Matthews!

Joey’s favorite love, of course, is his love of bowling. He still belongs to the same bowling league since high school and is the last remaining original member of the team as of last year. Joey’s genuinely innocent, sweet and sometimes snarky behavior has won him the hearts of all! Way to go, Joey!







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