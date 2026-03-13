UNION COUNTY, NJ — Harry was born in Rochester, N.Y., to James and Evalyn Leonard. One of nine siblings, the family eventually settled in Elizabeth. After graduating high school, Harry joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Japan and Italy. After Harry left the service, he worked for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t until April 1978 where he found his true calling, to be an Elizabeth police officer. Harry was a highly decorated officer who quickly rose through the ranks to lieutenant of police. Harry was the recipient of the prestigious 200 Club award.

Throughout his police career, Harry received numerous awards and commendations. Harry eventually met the love of his life, Donna. Together, they moved to Cranford, where they have resided for the last 33 years. At home, Harry used his craftsmanship skills to make a house their home. There wasn’t an inch of that house he didn’t put his blood, sweat and tears into.

Harry and Donna loved to spend their days traveling to Ireland and special places in Italy. But his greatest joy was being with their grandchildren. They were his ultimate source of joy, laughter and endless love. Harry was a true patriot, proud Irishman, a cop’s cop, and the best Poppy.

In his free time, he enjoyed everything from woodworking to golfing to knot making, most notably he enjoyed playing bagpipes with the Union County pipes and drums band. Most recently Harry became a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians – Daniel O’Connell division, which was originally based out of Elizabeth, as well as the Kenilworth VFW, FOP, Elizabeth PBA and the Knights of Columbus.

Harry was predeceased by his parents, James and Evalyn, and a brother, Bobby. Harry is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Martha Elizabeth, three stepdaughters, Erryn Sienkiewicz (Steve) Loryn O’Brien (Timothy) and Kristyn Gorman (Patrick); seven grandchildren, Deanna, Christopher, Danielle, Alexa, Ava, Mackenzie and Kylie; as well as one great-granddaughter, Yllana, his brothers, James (Linda), and Thomas (Christine); his sisters, Martha Morgan (Kevin), Evalyn Leonard, Judy Leonard, Jeannie Leonard and Helene Miguelez (Jose); and many loving nieces and nephews.







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