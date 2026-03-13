UNION COUNTY, NJ — Born on April 22, 1978, in Summit and raised in Fanwood, Mary Ellen later made her home in Cranford, where she became a beloved and active member of the community. A 1996 graduate of Bishop Ahr High School and alumna of Katharine Gibbs School, Mary Ellen built a remarkable 20-year career as a flight attendant with Continental Airlines and United Airlines. Her love of travel perfectly matched her adventurous heart, and her warmth and engaging spirit made her beloved by both passengers and her cherished “crew.”

Mary Ellen was the youngest of five children in a close-knit Irish Catholic family, born to Paul and Diane Ewing. She shared a special bond with her parents and siblings – Kathleen, Paul, Kevin and Michjael – and held dear the love of her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her father, Paul William “Bucky” Ewing.

Her greatest joy in life was her two sons, Liam and Finley. They were the light of her life and the center of her world. As a mother, she was nurturing, patient, fiercely devoted and endlessly proud. Everything she did, she did with her boys in mind.

Mary Ellen’s passion for family extended deeply into her community. She was an active school volunteer, a proud supporter of Cranford Wrestling and a devoted member of the Union County Daughters of Ireland, where she was honored as the 2023 Community Service Honoree. She believed wholeheartedly in service; not just in giving back, but in witnessing the good that comes from it. Nothing made her prouder than seeing the fruits of that service reflected in others.

After watching their mother’s dedication to the Daughters of Ireland and the impact she had on those around her, her sons were inspired to follow in her footsteps. Service was clearly in their blood. Seeing that spark in them, Mary Ellen joined with a few close friends to create the DOI & AOH Juniors, an organization that offers children meaningful opportunities to celebrate their heritage while serving their community.

Today, the Juniors continue in, with Liam and Finn carrying forward their mother’s legacy, keeping her memory, her love of heritage and her unwavering commitment to service alive.

Mary Ellen was a founding member of Bosom Buddies of New Jersey, a nonprofit organization supporting families in Union County facing cancer. Alongside a dedicated group of Cranford women, she helped bring comfort to those on the front lines of the fight, one basket at a time.

Even while bravely facing her own battle, Mary Ellen remained committed to helping others, reminding them that they would never walk alone.

Mary Ellen passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Though her time with us was far too short, her legacy of love, strength, faith, friendship and immense Irish pride will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Today, as we gather in remembrance, we celebrate a life lived with heart, courage, and joy. Mary Ellen’s spirit lives on – in her beautiful boys, in her family, in her friends and in the community she loved so deeply. She will forever be remembered, forever missed, forever honored and forever cherished.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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