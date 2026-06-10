June 10, 2026

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Clark student delivers keynote address at scholarship fund’s gala; more than $500K raised UCL-CLK-kimberly yaro-C

Clark student delivers keynote address at scholarship fund’s gala; more than $500K raised

June 10, 2026 71
Franklin Elementary School revives the stage with a show-stopping ‘101 Dalmatians’ UCL-RAH-101 dalmatians-C

Franklin Elementary School revives the stage with a show-stopping ‘101 Dalmatians’

June 3, 2026 38
Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

June 3, 2026 31
Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

Vote now to name Union County’s falcon chicks in honor of nation’s 250th anniversary

June 3, 2026 37

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 81
UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 2

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 77
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Linden boxer earns national ranking UCL-LIN-boxer ranked-C 4

Linden boxer earns national ranking

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