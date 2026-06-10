UNION COUNTY — New Jersey’s primaries were largely uneventful on Tuesday, June 2, although there were a couple of close elections in the local races. All results saw 100% of districts reporting.

U.S. Senator

Cory Booker cruised to an easy reelection as the Democratic candidate, garnering 97.89% of the ballots with 42,185 votes. There were 911 write-ins or 2.11%, for a total of 43,096 votes.

On the Republican side of the aisle, Justin Murphy won with 42.26% or 3,732 votes, defeating Richard Tabor, with 38.13% or 3,367 votes; Robert S. Lebovics, with 6.44% or 569 votes; Alex Zdan, with 12.18% or 1,076 votes; and 0.99% write-in ballots or 87 votes, for a total of 8,831 votes.

House of Representatives

7th Congressional District

For Union County, the 7th Congressional District includes Berkeley Heights, Clark, Fanwood, part of Linden, Mountainside, New Providence, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Springfield Township, Summit, Westfield and Winfield Township.

Rebecca Bennett is the Democratic candidate with 49.31% of the ballots or 9,129 votes, defeating Tina Shah with 20.39% or 3,774 votes; Brian Varela with 15,31% or 2,834 votes; Michael Roth with 14.64% or 2,710 votes, and 0.36% write-in ballots or 66 votes, for a total of 18,513 votes.

Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. is the Republican candidate easily, garnering 97.80% of the ballots or 4,979 votes. There were 112 write-ins or 2.20%, for a total of 5,091 votes.

8th Congressional District

For Union County, the 8th Congressional District includes Elizabeth.

Rep. Rob Menendez won reelection as the Democratic candidate with 70.56% or 4,007 votes, beating Mussab Ali, who had 27.79% or 1,578 votes. There were 94 write-in votes or 1.66%, for a total of 5,679 votes.

As there was no Republican candidate, there were 30 write-in ballots.

10th Congressional District

For Union County, the 10th Congressional District includes Cranford, Garwood, Hillside, Kenilworth, part of Linden, Roselle, Roselle Park and Union.

Rep. LaMonica R. McIver won reelection as the Democratic candidate with 79.83% or 11,382 votes, beating Lawrence D. Poster, who had 19.66% or 2,803 votes. There were 73 write-in votes or 0.51%, for a total of 14,258 votes.

Carmen Bucco handily won as the Republican candidate, with 99.06% of the vote or 2,644 votes. There were 25 write-in votes or 0.94%, for a total of 2,669 votes.

Sheriff

Sheriff Peter Corvelli easily won reelection as the Democratic candidate, garnering 99.28% or 39,190 votes. There were 285 write-in votes or 0.72%, for a total of 39,475 votes.

Gerardo Napolitano is the Republican candidate with 99.15% or 8,404 votes. There were 72 write-in ballots or 0.85%, for a total of 8,474 votes.

Board of County Commissioners

For the three Democratic candidates, Commissioner Lourdes Leon received 35.79% or 34,498 votes; Commissioner Joseph C. Bodek received 31.15% or 30,019 votes; and Michele S. Delidfort received 32.50% or 31,321 votes. There were 543 write-in ballots or 0.56%, for a total of 96,381 votes.

For the three Republican candidates, Cathy Jakositz got 35.07% or 7,212 votes; Christopher G. Bacey got 32.45% or 6,672 votes; and Miguel A. Rodriguez got 31.95% or 6,570 votes. There were 110 write-in ballots or 0.53%, for a total of 20,564 votes.

Clark

1st Ward Council

Mary R. Semler is the Democratic candidate with 99.49% or 194 votes. There was one write-in ballot or 0.51%, for a total of 195 votes.

Matthew B. Siessel is the Republican candidate with 100% or 200 votes.

2nd Ward Council

Michael R. Shulman is the Democratic Candidate with 100% or 263 votes.

Patrick O’Connor is the Republican candidate with 99.43% or 173 votes. There was one write-in ballot or 0.57%, for a total of 174 votes.

3rd Ward Council

William S. Grzyb Jr. is the Democratic candidate with 100% or 221 votes.

Steven M. Hund is the Republican candidate with 99.43% or 174 votes. There was one write-in ballot or 0.57%, for a total of 175 votes.

4th Ward Council

Michael J. Decker is the Democratic candidate with 99.45% or 182 votes. There was one write-in ballot or 0.55%, for a total of 183 votes.

Brian P. Toal is the Republican candidate with 99.44% or 176 votes. There was one write-in ballot or 0.56%, for a total of 177 votes.

Cranford

Township Committee

Susan Burke with 44.99% or 1,975 votes and Paul A. Gallo with 40.55% or 1,780 votes are the Democratic candidates, defeating Will Thilly with 14.08% or 618 votes. There were 17 write-in ballots or 0.39%, for a total of 4,390 votes.

Dennis Miller and Sam Prince are the Republican candidates with 49.73% or 735 votes and 49.32% or 729 votes, respectively. There were 14 write-in ballots or 0.95%, for a total of 1,478 votes.

Kenilworth

Borough Council

Patrick Boyle and John Ferreira are the Democratic candidates with 49.52% or 309 votes, each. There are six write-in ballots or 0.96%, for a total of 624 votes.

Scott Pentz and Fred Pugliese are the Republican candidates with 50.22% or 224 votes and 49.78% and 222 votes, respectively, for a total of 446 votes.

Linden

Mayor

Mayor Derek Armstead is the Democratic candidate with 95.24% or 2,621 votes. There are 131 write-in ballots or 4.76%, for a total of 2,752 votes,

Jimmy Diaz Jr. is the Republican candidate with 96.36% or 423 votes. There are 16 write-in ballots or 3.64%, for a total of 439 votes.

President

President Michele Yamakaitis is the Democratic candidate with 97.81% or 2,593 votes. There were 58 write-in ballots or 2.19%, for a total of 2,651 votes.

Victor Kaminski is the Republican candidate with 98.38% or 426 votes. There were seven write-in ballots or 1.62%, for a total of 433 votes.

4th Ward Council

Brianna Armstead is the Democratic candidate with 97% or 421 votes. There are 13 write-in ballots or 3.0%, for a total of 434 votes.

There are no Republican candidates. There are three write-in ballots.

6th Ward Council

Eloy Delgado is the Democratic candidate with 99.56% and 226 votes. There is one write-in ballot or 0.44%, for a total of 227 votes.

There are no Republican candidates.

8th Ward Council

Mark Armstead is the Democratic candidate with 98.91% or 271 votes. There are three write-in ballots or 1.09%, for a total of 274 votes.

There are no Republican candidates. There were two write-in ballots.

10th Ward Council

Christine Hudak is the Democratic candidate with 94.98% or 246 votes. There were 13 write-in ballots or 5.02%, for a total of 259 votes.

Luis Fonseca is the Republican candidate with 98.90% or 90 votes. There is one write-in ballot or 1.10%, for a total of 91 votes.

Mountainside

Borough Council

Stefania Colosimo and Robert Barletta are the Democratic candidates with 50.05% or 516 votes and 49.76% or 513 votes, respectively. There are two write-in ballots or 0.19%, for a total of 1,031 votes.

Steven Matejek and Valerie Wass are the Republican candidates with 51.50% or 344 votes and 48.20% or 322 votes, respectively. There were two write-in ballots or 0.30%, for a total of 668 votes.

Rahway

Mayor

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. is the Democratic candidate with 96.71% or 3,207 votes. There are 109 write-in ballots or 3.29%, for a total of 3,316 votes.

Casey E. Granieri is the Republican candidate with 97.88% or 370 votes. There are eight write-in ballots or 2.12%, for a total of 378 votes.

Council-at-large

Jeffrey Brooks with 29.47% or 2,375 votes; Joanna Miles with 29.02% or 2,339 votes; and Jeremy E. Mojica with 23.71% or 1,911 votes are the Democratic candidates, defeating Andrew Phillips with 17.13% or 1,381 votes. There were 54 write-in ballots or 0.67%, for a total of 8,060 votes.

Alan Levy is the Republican candidate with 95.44% or 356 votes. There were 17 write-in ballots or 4.56%, for a total of 373 votes.

Roselle

1st Ward Council

Cynthia A. Atkins is the Democratic candidate with 47.22% or 238 votes, defeating Isabel C. Sousa with 27.58% or 139 votes; and Richard Villeda with 24.01% or 121 votes. There were six write-in ballots or 1.19%, for a total of 504 votes.

There was no Republican candidate. There were nine write-in ballots.

3rd Ward Council

Mario G. Cornejo Dominguez is the Democratic candidate with 54.97% or 238 votes, defeating Cecilia Dallis-Ricks with 43.65% or 189 votes. There were six write-in ballots or 1.39%, for a total of 433 votes.

Roselle Park

Mayor

Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. is the Democratic candidate with 50.37% or 606 votes, defeating Gregory Johnson with 48.96% or 589 votes. There were eight write-in ballots or 0.67%, for a total of 1,203 votes.

Khanjan Patel is the Republican candidate with 94.58% or 279 votes. There were 16 write-in ballots or 5.42%, for a total of 295 votes.

Council-at-large

Adolfo Dicosmo is the Democratic candidate with 98.27% or 966 votes. There were 17 write-in ballots or 1.73%, for a total of 983 votes.

Jorge Ramirez is the Republican candidate with 96.98% or 289 votes. There were nine write-in ballots or 3.02%, for a total of 298 votes.

1st Ward Council

Jorge E. Casalins is the Democratic candidate with 97.26% or 213 votes. There were six write-in ballots or 2.74%, for a total of 219 votes.

Mariann Brenner is the Republican candidate with 100% or 64 votes.

Springfield

Township Committee

Christopher Capodice is the Democratic candidate with 98.76% or 1,519 votes. There were 19 write-in ballots or 1.24%, for a total of 1,538 votes.

Michael E. Silbert is the Republican candidate with 99.76% or 422 votes. There was one write-in ballot or 0.24%, for a total of 423 votes.

Summit

1st Ward Council

Elizabeth Skoler is the Democratic candidate with 99.49% or 977 votes. There were five write-in ballots or 0.51%, for a total of 982 votes.

Robert F. Pawlowski is the Republican candidate with 96.55% or 308 votes. There were 11 write-in ballots or 3.45%, for a total of 319 votes.

2nd Ward Council

Emily Seelaus is the Democratic candidate with 99.34% or 1,053 votes. There were seven write-in ballots or 0.66%, for a total of 1,060 votes.

Jamel Boyer is the Republican candidate with 99.21% or 376 votes. There were three write-in ballots or 0.79%, for a total of 379 votes.

Union

Township Committee

Joseph Frain is the Democratic candidate with 61.80% or 3,160 votes, beating Jay Spinelli with 37.57% or 1,926 votes. There were 32 write-in ballots or 0.62%, for a total of 5,126 votes.

There were no Republican candidates, with 56 write-in ballots.

These results were taken from the Union County website.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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