WEST ORANGE — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children hosted one of its most successful galas on Thursday, May 7, at the Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange, raising $501,653 to support scholarships for underserved students attending Archdiocese of Newark Catholic schools. The total ranks among the highest amounts raised by SFIC in its 43-year history.

This year’s gala recognized three local leaders for their commitment to Catholic education: Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, who served as an educator for more than 30 years; Mark E. Manigan, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health; and the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, which operates St. Joseph’s School for the Blind in Jersey City. Each honoree spoke about the importance of Catholic education and praised SFIC for making a difference in thousands of children’s lives.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s gala,” said Michelle L. Hartman, SFIC’s chief executive officer. “From our deserving honorees to the hundreds of guests in attendance, all played a role in making this a meaningful celebration of the impact of Catholic schools. And because the evening was so successful, SFIC will be able to help even more children enroll next year.”

Many SFIC scholarship recipients attended the gala, with ambassadors from St. Michael’s School in Newark and the Academy of Our Lady of Grace in Fairview welcoming guests. Kimberly Yaro, a senior at Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark, also delivered a keynote address crediting SFIC’s scholarships with helping to shape her future.

“This scholarship did more than ease a financial burden for my family; it gave me access to an environment where I could receive an exceptional education, where I could thrive, where I was encouraged to dream bigger, work harder and believe in myself,” said Yaro, who will attend Fairleigh Dickinson University to pursue her dream of becoming a radiologic technologist. “Because of you and your generosity, I have been able to become the person I am today. You have not just supported my education; you have invested in my future.”

SFIC will next host its annual Family Fun Day on June 13, offering scholarship families a free day at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange. It will then hold its inaugural Hispanic Heritage Luncheon honoring Bishop Pedro Bismarck Chau on Sept. 15. For information on SFIC’s scholarships and events, visit www.sficnj.org.

Photo by Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children/Neil van Niekerk

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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