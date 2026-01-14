ROSELLE, NJ — Roselle Public Schools hosted its annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 12, uniting students, staff and more than 70 of the community’s valued senior residents for a morning of festive celebration and camaraderie.

The event, catered by Maschio’s Food Service, offered attendees breakfast followed by exceptional holiday entertainment provided by Roselle Public School students. Highlights included musical performances from the Abraham Clark High School Orchestra and Marching Band, which filled the venue with seasonal melodies, and a showcase of talent by the school’s dance team.

Adding a personal touch, students from the 21st Century After School Program created wonderful, handmade holiday cards for each senior citizen in attendance. Guests also enjoyed playing bingo and were treated to a special surprise appearance by Santa Claus.

“This gathering is a demonstration of our deep gratitude to our seniors,” said Roselle Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “Their commitment and years of experience are truly the bedrock of Roselle, and we thank them for sharing their time and spirit with us.”

This heartwarming community event was made possible through a collaborative district effort, demonstrating a strong commitment to serving the Roselle community.

The annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast was proudly supported by the Title 1 Department, Gifted & Talented Department, Visual and Performing Arts Department, Special Services Department, 21st Century After School Program, Facilities Department, Security Department, Office of Special Programs and Projects, Roselle Education Association, Union County Office of Health, JROTC and the ACHS National Honor Society.

