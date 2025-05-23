Linden police to participate in nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

LINDEN, NJ — Linden Police Department will join law enforcement officers from around the country in cracking down on unbuckled motorists and passengers as part of the national “Click it or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement effort.

The annual “Click It or Ticket” national mobilization, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, utilizes high visibility seat belt checkpoints and saturation patrols in combination with local and national publicity efforts to reiterate the life-saving value of seat belts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,484 of the passengers killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2023 were not wearing seatbelts. While a national compliance rate near 92% seems high, the data reflects some concerning trends; 60% of the young adults killed and 56% of those killed in nighttime crashes were not buckled.

“Putting on your seatbelt is the single most important step you can take when you get into a vehicle,” said Police Chief David Hart. “Taking just a few seconds to buckle up can cut your chances of being seriously hurt or killed in a crash by 45% and it is 100% in your control.”

In New Jersey, everyone must be buckled up, regardless of where they’re sitting. A violation by the driver, front seat passenger or passenger younger than the age of 18 is a primary offense, so a police officer may stop a vehicle and issue a ticket without witnessing any other violations. While passengers older than the age of 18 are responsible for themselves, drivers are responsible for all passengers younger than the age of 18.

For more information about New Jersey seat belt laws, visit https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-highway-traffic-safety-home/division-of-highway-traffic-safety-seat-belts.