CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford, will offer several events in the next few months.

Zoophoria, Monday, Oct. 13. at 6:30 p.m.: Zoologist Samantha Slevens will be leading this fun and educational program for elementary-aged children. Learn about some of the creepy, crawliest animals. Some animals, such as Cheeseburger the cane toad, will even wear costumes. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and will meet in the Cranford Community Center. No registration is required.

Halloween Magician, Monday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.: Join for a special Halloween-themed program. This presentation features costumed characters, music, a themed magic show and Halloween balloon sculptures. This program is best suited to elementary-aged children. This program meets in the A/V Room of the Cranford Community Center, which is located on the second floor of the building and accessible by elevator. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. No registration is required.

Move & Groove with Miss Jolie, Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m.: Children ages 1 to 6 are invited to sing and dance with Miss Jolie. This lively, musical program will have everyone up and moving. This program will meet in the Cranford Public Library. No registration is required. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

