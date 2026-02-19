CLARK, NJ — The time has come for the annual registration of children who are ready to begin school as kindergartners in September. Kindergarten is an exciting time. This time is filled with the exuberance of the young on the threshold of adventure and joyful friendship. The kindergarten experience is highlighted by the maturational growth of a child in the social setting of a good instructional program that seeks first and foremost to nurture the child’s natural curiosity. The Clark Public Schools seek to promote healthy and happy early childhood years with a sensibly and professionally administered program of instruction. We invite you to become a part of our progressive system of education.

Registration

Who May Enroll: Children who will be five years old on or before Oct. 1, 2026. Children currently enrolled in our preschool program do not need to register for kindergarten.

Information required:

Birth certificate, to be scanned and uploaded into Genesis; Academic records from preschool, if applicable; completed enrollment form, make certain to list an emergency contact who is not the parent or guardian; Health history and appraisal from your physician, to be completed, scanned and uploaded into Genesis; Student health examination from your physician, to be completed, scanned and uploaded into Genesis; and Proofs of residency – three required, actual proof documents to be scanned and uploaded into Genesis.

According to statute N.J.S.A. 18A:38-1, “Attendance at school is free of charge for all persons over five and under 20. You must be a bona fide resident domiciled in the district.”

Where to enroll

Roxann Banek, the district residency officer/registrar, will be contacting you regarding the next steps once she sees that you have submitted the required information through the Genesis system. Be sure to submit all of the information requested through Genesis by no later than Friday, Feb. 20, since this information is necessary for school enrollment. The only form that can be missing without the paperwork being considered non-complete is item five as a result of the dependency on the physician. However, this form must be submitted prior to the start of school in September. State laws require that students be domiciled within the local school district for a free public education. You may not use someone else’s address to have your child attend school in this district. The Clark Board of Education strictly adheres to the resident student statutes.

While the best effort will be made to predict enrollment trends, the right is reserved to adjust this map and your child’s school placement based on the actual enrollment counts that are received. Classroom visitations occur in late April/early May. At that time, the children will have the opportunity to visit and see kindergarten activities. If you have any questions about registration, call the school offices or email Banek at rbanek@clarkschools.org, Frank K. Hehnly School at 732-381-8100 or Valley Road School at 732-388-7900.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

