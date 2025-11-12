ELIZABETH, NJ — St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church in Elizabeth celebrated its Centennial 100th Anniversary Mass and Reception on Sunday, Oct. 12. The Mass was celebrated by Cardinal Tobin of the Archdiocese of Newark. St. Hedwig’s Parish was founded in 1925 to serve the Polish immigrant community that settled in the Bayway section of Elizabeth. The celebration was attended by many parishioners and dignitaries, including Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Union County Commissioner Vice Chairman Joseph Bodek, Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage and Elizabeth Councilman Manny Grova. Many St. Hedwig School alumni also traveled to be part of the festivities.

The Rev. Maciej Zajac, pastor of St. Hedwig Church, received resolutions on behalf St. Hedwig Parish from dignitaries, followed by a reception in the church hall. The parish sang the traditional Sto Lat song for the cutting of banquet cake, wishing St. Hedwig’s Parish another 100 years.

Photo Courtesy of Michele Yamakaitis

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry