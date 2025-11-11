CRANFORD, NJ — Members of the Cranford-Millburn Camera Club spent a picture-perfect Saturday exploring the architectural wonders of New York City during the club’s Architectural Walk, on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The outing took participants through some of Manhattan’s most striking and historic locations, including the Oculus, the Jenga Building, Staple Street Bridge, City Hall, the Woolworth Building and the Brooklyn Bridge. Club photographers captured the city’s mix of modern design and classic detail from a variety of creative perspectives.

“The energy of the city and the variety of architectural styles made for an inspiring day behind the lens,” said the club President Ellen Stein. “Events like this bring our members together to learn from one another and to see landmarks in new ways.”

Membership in CMCC is open to anyone with an interest in photography, regardless of experience. And you members don’t need an expensive Annual dues are modest and benefits include access to competitions, programs and opportunities to improve their photographic skills.

The Cranford-Millburn Camera Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation for photography in the Union and Essex County communities. Through competitions, educational programs and hands-on opportunities, CMCC provides a welcoming environment where photographers of all levels can grow their skills and share their passion for the art form.

For more information about the Cranford-Millburn Camera Club, including membership details and a full schedule of events, visit its website www.cmcameraclub.com.

Photos Courtesy of Ellen Stein

