November 13, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory UCL-SUM-kicker1-C

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory

November 13, 2025
Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs UCL-SUM-ftbl-beats-WH1

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

November 6, 2025
A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs

A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs

November 6, 2025
David Brearley football wins at Jonathan Dayton to make playoffs  UCL-SPR-DB-ftbl-wins1

David Brearley football wins at Jonathan Dayton to make playoffs 

October 30, 2025

Related Stories

UCL-SUM-kicker1-C

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory

JR Parachini November 13, 2025 3
UCL-ELZ-100th-mass1

Church celebrates Centennial 100th Anniversary Mass and Reception

David Jablonski November 6, 2025 7
UCL-CRN-architecture1

Cranford-Millburn Camera Club captures NYC’s iconic architecture on Autumn Walk

David Jablonski November 6, 2025 10
UCL-RAH-sabbra1

Sabbra Cadabra present a farewell tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at UCPAC

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 6, 2025 20
UCL-UNI-characters1-C

The Characters release 30th anniversary deluxe edition of debut album

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 7, 2025 28

Union community supports local pets at ‘Vaguito’ film screening

David Jablonski November 6, 2025 12

LOCAL SPORTS

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory UCL-SUM-kicker1-C 1

Kicker is the hero in Summit football’s last-play victory

November 13, 2025
Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown 2

Summit Hilltoppers are going for North 2, Group 3 football crown

November 13, 2025
Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs UCL-SUM-ftbl-beats-WH1 3

Summit football comes back to beat Warren Hills, advances in playoffs

November 6, 2025
A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs 4

A preview of the second week of Union County football playoffs

November 6, 2025