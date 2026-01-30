CRANFORD, NJ — A Balace and Stability Class with Andrea will be free and open to Cranford Y members, ages 55 and older, on Friday, Jan. 30, at the Cranford YMCA Multipurpose Room, 401 Centennial Ave., Cranford.

This class focuses on balance and stability exercises to strengthen core stability, improve coordination and train the body’s natural balance reflexes.

Registration is required at app.amilia.com/store/en/westfieldareay/api/Activity/detail?

