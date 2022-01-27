Despite delays, 2022 county wrestling tourney is a success

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Last year, COVID-19 wiped away wrestling’s Union County Tournament. It was the first year since the event began in 1976 that it did not take place.

This year, Tropical Storm Ida’s destruction of Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium prevented the annual UCT from taking place there.

Plans were originally made to bring the event back to its old home, Elizabeth High School’s Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center, but that didn’t work out either.

“It’s postponed — not canceled, but postponed,” Union head coach Dino DeBellonia said at the time.

County coaches convened once more, and, with the help of others, the first-time venue of Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark worked out just fine on Sunday, Jan. 23.

“Many thanks go out to Union Athletic Director Linda Ionta,” Cranford head coach Pat Gorman said. “Without her efforts, this would not have been a thought. Coaches came up with ideas and she was a huge help. She was the push behind this.”

Arthur L. Johnson High School athletic director Gus Kalikas also provided the services for the tournament to be contested in two gyms, which is not the case when it’s at Union’s gym.

“It was an all-around effort, getting this tournament to take place,” Gorman said. “It was a combination of coaches, athletes and athletic directors all pitching in.”

Cranford High School, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was denied the opportunity last year to join Roselle Park High School — 1997-2003 — and David Brearley High School — 2006-2012 — as the only programs to win the UCT seven years in a row.

This year, Cranford made that dream come true.

The Cougars won their seventh straight UCT championship and, for the second straight season, did so with a first-place point total of 244.

“In order for our program to be where it’s at, it starts with the PAL and middle school wrestlers and their support, which is a huge help,” Gorman said. “It’s the little guys wrestling all the way up to create the culture we have here.

“It’s a tribute to all the volunteers and coaches who help out.”

Gorman, in his 11th season at the helm of the Cranford Cougars, was named Union County Coach of the Year in 2015, when this Cranford UCT championship run began.

Cranford finished fourth in 2011, sixth in 2012, fourth again in 2013 and second in 2014, before finishing first again, for the first time since the 1980s, in 2015.

Six schools produce champions;

Governor Livingston HS jumps from eighth in 2020 to second in 2022

Champions were crowned from six different schools, with fourth-place Roselle Park High School leading the way with five. They included Matthew Griffin at 106, Mayson Harms at 132, Angel Mejia at 144, Julian Alston at 150 and John James Ranieri at 175. Rainieri’s father, John, a Roselle Park alum, was the head coach at Roselle Park before current head coach Ryan Rooney took over.

Cranford and Westfield high schools had three champions each, Cranford with Colin Murray at 165, Dylan McDonald at 215 and Kevin Shriner at heavyweight and Westfield with Ethan Composto at 126, Luke Jacobs at 138 and Michael Murphy at 157.

Teams with single champions included David Brearley High School with Julian McGarry at 113, Governor Livingston High School with Scott Rayack at 120 and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School with Robert Lerner at 190.

As far as team points, Governor Livingston High School made the biggest jump from 2020. Two years ago, the Highlanders finished eighth with 90 points. This time, they snuck in between Cranford and Westfield high schools to finish second with 202.

“When handicapping the tournament, I saw Governor Livingston as a dark horse,” Gorman said. “They’re always well coached.”

Governor Livingston High School, guided by longtime head coach Rick Ortega, began the week with a record of 7-2. The Highlanders are scheduled to host Cranford High School on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.

“We know that’s going to be a tough bout, and we’re looking forward to it,” Gorman said.