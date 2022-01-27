Transit-oriented community next to Linden train station now leasing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Mayor Derek Armstead recently joined representatives of Accurate Builders and Developers, fellow municipal officials, and other dignitaries for the grand opening of Citizen Linden, a new rental community located just steps from the train station in Linden.

Citizen Linden introduces 234 modern rental residences complemented by lifestyle amenities, 4,500 square feet of onsite retail and an enclosed 292-space parking garage. Citizen Linden, at 307 West Elizabeth Ave., is just a short walk from Wood Avenue, downtown Linden’s main artery of shops, restaurants and markets, and about a 40-minute train ride to New York Penn Station.

Armstead helped cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially launching Citizen Linden’s leasing program.

“In Linden, we are certainly no strangers to development, but I can say that Citizen Linden is one of the nicest of the new developments we have in town,” Armstead said. “Creating a project of this caliber requires a sense of collaboration, allowing everyone to come together for the common good. We have lowered taxes five years in a row, and the opening of this development will certainly assist in stabilizing taxes on a long-term basis. We are glad that the development team chose to work in Linden, and we look forward to seeing the building fill up quickly.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.citizenlinden.com or call 908-374-1333.

Citizen Linden was designed by award-winning Thomas J. Brennan Architects, whose founder grew up in town and graduated from Linden High School.

“I have a personal connection to Linden and was delighted to work on this project, which brings a modern, urban design to a city that has so much to offer its residents,” said Brennan. “The apartments are open and airy, and, through a collaborative effort with the interior designer and landscape architect on behalf of Accurate Builders and Developers, we collectively created a community atmosphere that appeals to today’s residents.”

Photos Courtesy of George Cahn