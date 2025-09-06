ROSELLE, NJ — On Saturday, July 19, New Jersey state residents joined hands, as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, undertaking a Tree Conservation drive in collaboration with the Union County Department of Parks & Recreation at Warinanco Park, Roselle. This tree conservation drive by DSNDP drew 16 volunteers at Union County, who weeded three big plant beds along with removing dead plants from the beds.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – The world is one family – DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the U.S. government by undertaking nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organisation Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

Within New Jersey, as a part of the nationwide cleanliness drive program DSNDP has accomplished 39 cleanliness drives, engaging 478 volunteers who have relentlessly worked for 906 volunteer hours, collecting 426 bags of trash, resulting in effective disposal of 6,390 pounds of waste.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and 74 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully 3,022 volunteers, actively collecting 47,250 pounds of trash resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 67 certificates and 97 signboards within the nation.

The organisation is also involved in tree plantation across 15 states and 37 cities within the United States. DSNDP is also involved in health initiatives such as the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference successfully hosted in February 2023 and blood/ plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. The organization also organised a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event across 21 locations simultaneously to celebrate Earth Day 2024. On Saturday, June 28, DSNDP completed its 500 environmental program milestones and carried out cleanliness drives and tree plantation initiatives at 30 different locations across counties in New Jersey and New York.

