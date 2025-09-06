CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford-Millburn Camera Club, a long-standing community organization dedicated to photography, is inviting local residents and photography enthusiasts to join in exploring the art of image-making.

Founded in 1947, CMCC serves as a hub for photographers of all levels, from beginners learning the basics of composition to professionals refining their craft. The club hosts bi-monthly meetings at the Cranford Community Center in Cranford, offering lectures from guest photographers, photo competitions, workshops and meet-ups.

“Our mission is to bring together people who love photography and give them opportunities to learn, share, and showcase their work,” said Ellen Stein, president of the Cranford-Millburn Camera Club. “It’s all about inspiring creativity while building a supportive community.”

The first club meeting, known as “Back to Club” after the summer break is on Monday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at the Cranford Community Center. Visitors are welcome. Come see what a photography club is all about.

Upcoming highlights of the 2025-2026 season include:

Monthly competitions – Members present their work for constructive critique and recognition across various categories.

Guest Speaker Series – Professional photographers and artists share their expertise on topics such as landscape, portrait, and street photography.

Workshops, critique sessions and meet-ups – Members can learn and improve their photography skills in hands-on opportunities.

Membership in CMCC is open to anyone with an interest in photography, regardless of experience. Annual dues are modest and benefits include access to competitions, programs and opportunities to improve their photographic skills.

The Cranford-Millburn Camera Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation for photography in the Union and Essex County communities. Through competitions, educational programs, and hands-on opportunities, CMCC provides a welcoming environment where photographers of all levels can grow their skills and share their passion for the art form.

For more information about the Cranford-Millburn Camera Club, including membership details and a full schedule of events, visit the website at www.cmcameraclub.com.

