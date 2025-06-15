TV-35 honored with three first-place JAG Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — On Thursday, May 15, at the annual Jersey Access Group Conference and Awards Dinner, Cranford TV-35 was honored with 11 awards in all, including three first-place awards.

First Place: “Video Coverage of the Township Committee Meeting (July 9, 2024)” video. Camera work by Don Smith and direction by Christine Hoffman.

First Place: Bulletin Board. The bulletin board provides community information, such as events, activities and upcoming meetings, as well as traffic, weather, sports standings and more, and is aired in between programming.

First Place: “Back to School Safety Reminder” video in collaboration with the Cranford Police Department. Camera work and editing by Christine Hoffman.

TV-35 also attained four second-place awards and four third-place awards. There were 130 entrants statewide in all.

“TV-35 is a jewel in the township’s crown. We are fortunate to have Don Smith and Christine Hoffman and many other people behind the camera helping us to get out information and highlight things that are going on in Cranford,” Mayor Dr. Terrence Curran said. A proclamation was signed and read by Curran during the Township Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 3, celebrating Cranford TV-35 for its dedication, professionalism and service to the people of Cranford, and honoring the station’s achievements in providing high-quality video content that continues to uplift, inform and connect with the community.

“Placing in 11 categories out of 15 and placing first in three is really outstanding. Don Smith and Christine Hoffman have brought TV-35 to a different level, following the legacy of our longtime station manager Ed Davenport,” Township Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Lavona Patterson said.

“As pedestrian safety is a priority in the Township of Cranford and Cranford Police Department, we thank TV-35 for producing an informative public service announcement that creatively captured the attention of our community,” Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro said.

“We congratulate them on their well-deserved recognition at the JAG Conference and thank them for being strong partners in public safety,” Chief of Police Matthew R. Nazzaro said.

“The township is committed to getting accurate and timely information to our residents and general public. TV-35 is integral in that effort. The staff’s creativity and professionalism has enhanced our efforts,” said Kathleen Miller Prunty, liaison to Cranford TV-35.

“I would like to thank the mayor, Township Committee and township administration for its ongoing support of local programming benefiting the residents of Cranford. We accept these first-place achievement awards on behalf of the residents of Cranford. We thank the Jersey Access Group for their continuing support of local access television across the state of New Jersey,” said Smith.

Cranford TV-35 is a member of the state-wide organization, Jersey Access Group, a professional organization that is a consortium of local access channels throughout the state of New Jersey.

Photos Courtesy of Township of Cranford