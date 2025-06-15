Union Public Library & Arts Center hosts a grand opening 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — It’s official. The newly renovated Union Public Library & Arts Center is now open!

“I’m excited we’re finally open,” said library director Kassundra Miller. “We’re happy to be able to offer everything – a sensory room, a creativity lab… We’re the public’s library. We’re here for the public.”

“Today’s a special day for the township of Union,” said Gabriel Ramos, manager of the Vauxhall branch. “It’s a state-of-the-art library that meets their needs. In my opinion, one of the best in the state.”

There are three levels in the gorgeous building – and all three floors were jam-packed with visitors. On the lower level there’s an art gallery, a Black Box Theatre and a podcast room. There’s a main level and an upper level with an outdoor patio and a cozy fireplace area. There are individual study rooms, a learning lab for classroom activities and restrooms on every level.

Nancy Rocha of Union said, “It’s a nice building in the neighborhood. There’s more space for kids and those who spend time here.”

Her son, Nicholas Rocha, also of Union, said, “It’s very much like the university libraries at Seton Hall. The study rooms are actually a bit better. It’s soundproof.”

Irma Melgar, of Union, loves everything about the library.

Anthony Guarino, of Union, pointed out that you can borrow musical instruments from the library.

The grand opening celebration was going on for three days. Highlights included the Art Gallery unveiling, featuring works by acclaimed artist Winston Young and the DMK Black Box Theater Plaque Unveiling followed by live performances.

There was a parade which began at the interim library’s location on Stuyvesant Avenue leading to the Union Public Library. After the parade, there was a ribbon cutting and a plaque unveiling ceremony followed by a variety of activities for both youth and adults.

LEGO Masters Corey Samuels and Travis Samuels led a LEGO workshop. There was also an origami workshop.

A book sale was hosted by the Friends of the Union Public Library.

Live cartoonists drew caricatures of library patrons.

There was a Boogie Woogie Babies & Fairy Tale Party in the Youth Activities Room and a Fairy Tale party in the Story Time area. Children were also experiencing face painting and a balloon artist.

To learn more about Union Public Library, visit: https://uplnj.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta