MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss is known in the community for offering free peer support groups for children, teens, young adults and parents/caregivers who are grieving the death of someone close to them. Some community members may not know that Imagine also has a Training and Education Program that offers grief education in schools and workplaces.

Recently, the staff at The Valerie Fund participated in three of Imagine’s trainings led by Training and Education Director Veronica C. Ortiz. Staff members from various departments and programs within The Valerie Fund’s organization attended Imagine’s “101 training: Understanding Loss, Grief and Mourning,” “201 training: Diving into Grief Through an Intersectional Lens” and “301 training: Skill Building, Planning and Application.” The Valerie Fund’s staff members received continuing education credit for all three sessions.

The Valerie Fund’s mission is to provide individualized care for children with cancer and blood disorders at medical centers close to home, because they believe the most effective way to heal the children in their care is to treat them emotionally, socially and developmentally, as well as medically. Participation in Imagine’s training sessions was part of their commitment to supporting their families.

Ortiz said, “It has been an absolute pleasure partnering with The Valerie Fund. During the training, their staff members were open to having open and honest conversations to deepen and further their learning and understanding, and I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to facilitate these conversations. It’s evident that The Valerie Fund has a team of committed staff members who show up in support of the families they serve. I’m incredibly grateful for this partnership and glad they chose Imagine to go on this grief education journey together.”

