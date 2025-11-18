UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced Victoria Duncker is its new arts director, a role created to lead the township’s creative vision, community engagement and the development of the newly opened Union Arts Center – a space dedicated to fostering creativity, connection and culture for all.

A seasoned performer, producer and storyteller, Duncker brings a rare blend of artistic excellence, media experience, and community vision to this newly created role. She will also oversee the transformative partnership between the township of Union and American Theater Group, which will bring professional theater and diverse arts programming to the newly constructed DMK Black Box Theater.

“This is an exciting and pivotal moment for the township of Union as we take a significant step in realizing our vision for a vibrant cultural future,” said Mayor James Bowser. “The appointment of Victoria Duncker is a testament to our commitment to making the arts accessible to every resident through the new Union Arts Center. Her passion and experience will drive Union to become a leading creative hub in New Jersey.”

A graduate of the University of Miami, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in musical theater, Duncker began her two-decade career on stage and screen, appearing in numerous productions regionally and nationally. Her artistic range – from classical performance to contemporary storytelling – has shaped her approach to creative development and public engagement. She is also a member of Actors Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA, both professional entertainment unions. Duncker’s artistic and professional background includes decades of experience producing, directing and performing across stage and media; championing inclusivity and representation in the arts through accessible programming; building bridges among artists, civic leaders and cultural organizations; and developing impactful storytelling platforms that inform, inspire and connect.

As the creator and host of the award-nominated New Mommy at 40 Podcast, Duncker has built a national platform that explores motherhood, resilience and identity with authenticity and depth. Her ability to connect with audiences through personal storytelling has not only made her a trusted voice in media but also reflects the empathy and accessibility she brings to arts leadership.

“Art is one of the most powerful tools for belonging,” said Duncker. “The township of Union has such rich cultural roots and community spirit. I’m honored to help shape a shared creative future where every resident feels seen, inspired and connected.”

In her new role, Duncker will develop and implement a comprehensive Arts and Culture Plan designed to position Union as a leading creative hub in the region. Key initiatives will include:

Public art and placemaking: Expanding the presence of local art in public spaces, parks and downtown areas; Community partnerships: Collaborating with schools, art organizations and civic groups to create year-round programming; Artist development: Supporting emerging and established artists through workshops, residencies and township commissions; Diversity and inclusion: Ensuring all Union residents – across backgrounds and generations – see themselves reflected in the arts; and Economic vitality: Using arts programming as a driver for local business engagement.

At the heart of this vision is the newly unveiled Union Arts Center – a dynamic and inclusive space dedicated to fostering creativity, community, and culture. The center will serve as a vibrant cornerstone where residents can create, perform, learn, and connect. From gallery exhibitions and performances to youth workshops and cross-community collaborations, Duncker hopes the Union Arts Center will become a welcoming home for artistic expression and exchange.

“The Union Arts Center represents our belief that art should be for everyone,” said Duncker. “My hope is that it grows into a living, breathing reflection of Union’s creative spirit – accessible, inspiring and deeply rooted in the community.”

