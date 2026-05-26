UNION COUNTY — The archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House distributed more than 300 Easter gift baskets and bags to families in need during a three-day giveaway across North Jersey. Events were on Monday, March 30, in Jersey City; Tuesday, March 31, in Newark; and Wednesday, April 1, in Elizabeth.

Each family received a colorful basket or bag filled with treats, toys and other items. Several raffle winners took home larger Easter baskets with additional gifts, including chocolates and playsets.

“This giveaway reflects the work The Mercy House does year-round – helping people in need while bringing happiness to children,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of The Mercy House. “Celebrating this at Easter is especially meaningful as we mark Christ’s resurrection and share love and compassion with others.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The giveaway was made possible through the generosity of archdiocesan parishes, schools and Catholic organizations. The Cranford Knights of Columbus Council 6226 donated much of the raffle prize baskets.

Two Elizabeth schools – Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy and the William F. Halsey Jr. Health & Public Safety Academy – also contributed a significant number of treats. Volunteers from the latter school and Seton Hall University assisted with distribution in Elizabeth and Newark, as well.

Photos Courtesy of Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn and Archdiocese of Newark/Annette Agnish





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry