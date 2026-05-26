May 26, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford High School National Honor Society Class of 2026 applies for prestigious Chapter of Distinction recognition UCL-CRN-honor society-C

Cranford High School National Honor Society Class of 2026 applies for prestigious Chapter of Distinction recognition

May 20, 2026 7
Student Council recognized as Gold Council UCL-HIL-gold-council-C

Student Council recognized as Gold Council

May 20, 2026 5
Katherine Jovel awarded a National Community College Transfer Scholarship UCL-CRN-jovel awarded-C

Katherine Jovel awarded a National Community College Transfer Scholarship

May 20, 2026 21
The Great Math Hunt: Franklin students hunt for math success UCL-RAH-great math hunt-C

The Great Math Hunt: Franklin students hunt for math success

May 20, 2026 21

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LOCAL SPORTS

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 1

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 51
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 71
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 3

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 126
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 139