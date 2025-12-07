SUMMIT, NJ — Package thefts are a continuing concern for the Summit Police Department. With an increase in e-commerce transactions during the holiday season, it is important for residents and businesses to ensure the safe delivery of packages. Here are some safety tips from the Summit Police Department for residents to consider:

Track your packages: Use tracking numbers provided by the delivery service to monitor the delivery status. Know when packages will arrive to help plan when to be home or notify a neighbor to help.

Delivery alerts: Sign up for delivery alerts to know the moment a package arrives.

Require a signature: When possible, choose the option for a delivery signature. This ensures that packages are not left unattended.

Install security cameras: A visible security camera can be a strong deterrent to would-be thieves.

Delivery instructions: Leave specific instructions for the delivery person on where to place the package, such as behind a plant or under a bench. The more hidden from the street view, the better.

Use a lockbox: Consider installing a lockbox or package drop box on your property. Some are specifically designed to secure packages until they can be retrieved.

Alternate delivery location: Instead of home delivery, consider sending packages to a workplace or a neighbor’s house.

Pick up at delivery center: Many delivery services offer local pick-up points, such as nearby stores or dedicated facilities.

Neighborhood watch: Collaborate with neighbors to watch out for unfamiliar vehicles or suspicious activity.

Insure packages: If you are expecting something particularly valuable, consider purchasing additional insurance.

Be discreet: After receiving a package, do not leave the empty box visible from the street, especially from high-end brands. Break down boxes and conceal them in recycling bins.

Lighting: Ensure porches and front yards are well-lit. Motion-activated lights can deter thieves and give the impression someone is home.

Keep landscaping trimmed: Overgrown bushes or trees can provide cover for thieves. Keeping landscaping neat can eliminate potential hiding spots.

Hold packages for vacation: When away from home, hold mail or request a delivery delay for packages.

By taking these precautions, citizens can greatly reduce the risk of package theft and enjoy a safer online shopping experience.

Additional safety tips and information from the Summit Police Department are available on the city website.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry