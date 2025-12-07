CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Cranford Knights of Columbus Council No. 6226 made a ceremonial check presentation to the Madd Ox Foundation at the November General Meeting at the Garwood Columbian Club Hall. The Madd Ox Foundation is a non-profit organization driven by a deep commitment to raising awareness, supporting families and advancing research to prevent stillbirth and ease its impact. The council donated $5,000 from the proceeds of its annual Golf Outing, which was in September at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth. All of the local businesses and organizations were thanked for their help and support that continues to make this worthy event a success each and every year. Since its inception in 2004, the council’s annual Golf Outing has raised more than $400,000, which has been used to help worthy charities and organizations that the council supports on an annual basis.

Since the council’s founding in 1970, the Cranford Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Men’s Fraternal Organization dedicated to four core principles: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. The Cranford Council supports many worthy charities and civic causes and is committed to being a viable part of the community nationally, statewide and locally. For information about joining the Cranford Council, contact Grand Knight Tom Turner at 908-884-4083 or visit the website at www.cranfordknights.org.

Photo Courtesy of John J. Doolan

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

