CRANFORD — The National Honor Society Chapter at Cranford High School is celebrating a remarkable year of leadership, scholarship, service and character, as the Class of 2026 chapter officially submitted its application to be recognized as a National Honor Society Chapter of Distinction by the national governing body.

The Chapter of Distinction designation recognizes NHS chapters across the country that demonstrate exceptional operational excellence, meaningful student leadership and a strong commitment to community impact.

The Cranford High School NHS Chapter has continued to uphold the highest standards expected of its members. Students inducted into the organization maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 while also demonstrating leadership, character and service, both inside and outside the classroom. In addition, each member is expected to complete at least 25 service hours throughout the school year.

Collectively, the Class of 2026 chapter has exceeded expectations by logging more than 2,400 hours of community service to date, which is a reflection of the chapter’s deep commitment to giving back to both the school and greater Cranford community amongst its 90 members.

Throughout the 2025–2026 school year, NHS members participated in a wide range of impactful initiatives and volunteer opportunities. These efforts included community clean-up projects, nursing home outreach programs, freshman mentorship workshops, food pantry initiatives, local township events, athletics support programs, holiday card drives and partnerships with numerous community organizations.

One of the chapter’s most meaningful accomplishments this year was the development of a partnership with Cranford Park Rehabilitation Facility, where students created handmade holiday and encouragement cards for residents and personally delivered them to brighten their days. The chapter also helped launch “Cranford High School Cares,” a student-led initiative coordinating meal preparation and baking efforts for local families through Cranford Family Care.

A major driving force behind the chapter’s success has been its dedicated student leadership team. The 2025–2026 Executive Leadership Team includes President Gemma Grande, Vice President Jacqueline Consorte, Treasurer Adelena Paine, Secretary Maanya Kuthethur, Parliamentarian Sasha Paulyson, and Historians Natalie Kastin and Gabriella Hernandez. Together, these student leaders helped guide chapter meetings, organize service initiatives, mentor younger students, coordinate events and strengthen connections throughout the Cranford community.

Student leadership has been a defining characteristic of the chapter’s success. Members of the NHS Executive Leadership Team led chapter meetings, organized school-wide initiatives, mentored underclassmen, coordinated induction ceremonies and worked directly with school administration to strengthen NHS programming and outreach.

“Our students truly embody what it means to lead with purpose and serve with integrity,” said NHS Adviser Nikki Savino Mulcahy. “The accomplishments of this chapter go far beyond academics. They have built meaningful relationships within the community, inspired younger students, and demonstrated that service can create genuine and lasting impact.”

The Chapter of Distinction application highlights Cranford High School NHS members’ dedication to transparency, collaboration, leadership development and community engagement, while showcasing the chapter’s vision of inspiring all students to become active leaders and compassionate citizens.

The Cranford High School community now eagerly awaits the results of the national review process, with notification expected later this year. Regardless of the outcome, the Class of 2026 NHS chapter has already established a lasting legacy of service, leadership and school pride.

Photo Courtesy of Nikki Savino Mulcahy, NHS advisor





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