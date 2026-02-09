SUMMIT, NJ — Vivid Stage, in residence at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, is having its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 14. This special Valentine’s Day celebration will be at the Oakes Center in Summit from 6 to 10 p.m.

Vivid Stage, Summit’s professional theatre company, has been in residence at the Oakes Center in Summit for 14 years and in existence for 31 years. As part of this year’s celebration, the ensemble will entertain the guests with a spoof of Hallmark romances titled “Mad Love,” complete with all the usual tropes and some unusual songs. The evening will include unlimited drinks and appetizers, a catered buffet dinner, coffee and dessert. Festive attire is welcome.

Funds raised at this event will help Vivid Stage maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. In addition to our regular season of mainstage productions, cabaret, improv and new play readings, the theater provides outreach and education programs for students and seniors, as well as internship opportunities for college students and young professionals. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among the company’s goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season.

Tickets for the entire evening are $125 until Sunday, Feb. 1, and $150 afterward. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Vivid website. For information on any of Vivid Stage’s programs, call 908-514-9654 or go to www.vividstage.org.







