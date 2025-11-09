UNION, NJ — The township of Union, in partnership with The Gym for Kids and The Studio for Kids, celebrated the success of the free community screening of the Peruvian drama, “Vaguito,” which took place on Saturday, Sept. 13. The event at the DMK Black Box Theater drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of local residents who gathered to enjoy the film and support a great cause.

“This event perfectly embodies what makes Union a special place to live,” said Union Township Mayor James Bowser Jr. “Our residents shared a cultural experience and demonstrated generosity by supporting our four-legged friends. We’re proud to partner with local businesses like The Gym for Kids and The Studio for Kids to host events that strengthen community bonds.”

The screening was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Shake-a-Paw, which allowed for free admission for all attendees. In lieu of a ticket price, the event requested donations for local pets, resulting in a significant collection of food, treats, toys and blankets. These items will be distributed to local animal shelters, providing much-needed support for pets awaiting adoption.

The Friends of the Union Public Library also played a vital role, providing and selling concessions as a fundraiser. Their efforts were a great success, with all proceeds benefiting the library’s programs and services.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

