Imagine honors board members for their extraordinary service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, extends its deepest gratitude to the remarkable volunteers and leaders who make its mission possible. Among these incredible individuals are two long-serving board members, Diana Miller and Ethan Kramer, who are concluding their time on Imagine’s board this summer.

Miller, a partner at Wiss and Imagine’s former board chairperson, is completing an eight-year term on the Imagine Board of Trustees. Through the years, Miller has had multiple leadership roles, including treasurer, vice chairperson and chairperson, while consistently contributing her expertise as a member of the Finance Committee. Miller has been a driving force behind Imagine’s strategic growth, playing a key role in the expansion into Newark and the development of Imagine’s training and education initiatives.

Through Miller’s leadership, the team at Wiss has also become a valued partner in Imagine’s mission, participating in annual volunteer service days that have helped refresh and revitalize both Imagine centers. Though her term as a trustee is ending, Miller will continue to be an integral part of the Imagine family by chairing the Board Emeritus Committee, helping maintain strong connections with former board members.

Kramer, who served as vice chairperson of the board from 2022 to 2024, is also concluding his board service. Kramer’s leadership and advocacy have been vital in securing the lease for Imagine’s Newark location and enhancing support for programs at the Mountainside center. His contributions have strengthened the organization’s operational foundation and extended Imagine’s reach to more grieving children and families.

Lindsay Schambach, executive director of Imagine, shared her heartfelt appreciation:

“Diana and Ethan have each played pivotal roles in Imagine’s growth and impact. Their vision, dedication, and unwavering support helped guide the organization through a period of significant expansion. Both were instrumental in Imagine’s transition to a two-site model and have been incredible partners to me personally as I stepped into the executive director role. Their leadership has touched every part of this organization – from our families and staff to our broader community. We are sincerely grateful for their service and lasting contributions.”

Imagine’s mission to support children and families coping with grief would not be possible without the steadfast commitment of its volunteers and board members. The legacy of service and leadership exemplified by Miller and Kramer will continue to inspire the Imagine community for years to come.

Photos Courtesy of Valerie Stierhoff