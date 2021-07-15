Teenager awarded scholarship from the NJ Sharing Network Foundation

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — The NJ Sharing Network Foundation’s Hearts for Emma Partner Fund has awarded a scholarship to Gabriella Giolli of Hillsborough for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Giolli was presented with her scholarship award at the NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence during a private ceremony with her family members in the Landscape of Life Meditation Garden.

Giolli, a 2021 graduate of Hillsborough High School, has been an advocate for organ and tissue donation since she joined her high school’s Donate Life Club during her junior year. Giolli had the opportunity to meet donor families, recipients and others touched by donation and transplantation. This inspired her to become co-president of the Hillsborough High School Donate Life Club during her senior year. Giolli plans to attend the University of Delaware Honors College in the fall.

The NJ Sharing Network Foundation’s scholarship program recognizes graduating high school senior advocates whose lives have been touched by organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The Hearts for Emma Partner Fund, a program of the NJ Sharing Network Foundation, was created in recognition of the successful heart transplant of Emma Rothman of Cranford. It supports the production and distribution of education materials and programs to promote the importance of organ and tissue donation. The fund has raised more than $50,000 since its inception and has helped educate more than 100,000 students about donation and transplant through NJ Sharing Network’s high school outreach program. Earlier this year, Rothman celebrated the 10th anniversary of her life-saving heart transplant and graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in food studies. Rothman remains humble and always thankful for her donor, who gave her the gift of life and made her achievements possible.

“Hearts for Emma is focused on educating present and future generations to ensure everyone understands the importance of organ and tissue donation and transplantation,” said Rothman. “Gabriella serves as a perfect example of what it means to take an active role in supporting these important outreach efforts.”

Scholarship applicants were measured on academic achievement, community and volunteer efforts, extracurricular activities, and advocacy for organ and tissue donation. The application process included a thorough review by a committee of NJ Sharing Network Foundation board members and volunteers.

“We are grateful for the generous support of Hearts for Emma and their ongoing commitment to rewarding students who share a commitment to our life-saving mission,” said Elisse E. Glennon, executive director of the NJ Sharing Network Foundation. “We know that Gabriella and all of our scholarship recipients will continue to be strong leaders in educating others about donation and transplantation as they move forward to begin college.”

According to NJ Sharing Network, there are nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents currently waiting for a life-saving transplant; one person in New Jersey dies every three days waiting for a transplant. Just one organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 75 people. To learn more, get involved, and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.njsharingnetwork.org.

Photo Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network