Summit softball comes close to capturing first county crown

UNION, NJ — Not often does the eighth seed get all the way to the championship game and then have a lead in it as it attempts to win the title.

That was the case for the Summit High School Hilltoppers last week, a program that won just three games in 2023 and then, just two years later, was six innings away from capturing its first county championship.

Summit scored twice in the top of the first to have the first lead in the 49th annual softball Union County Tournament championship game played on Tuesday, May 20, at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union.

Unfortunately for the Hilltoppers, it wasn’t quite enough as second-seeded Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second and won it with two more in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 comeback victory.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood, which lost in the final last year as the eighth seed to Jonathan Dayton High School, a team that won the tournament for the first time, captured its second UCT crown and first since the second year of the tournament way back in the bell bottom, disco days of 1977.

Standout junior Emily Roof produced the game-winning hit, which was a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that snapped a 2-2 tie. Roof also homered in last year’s final at Kean against Jonathan Dayton to tie the game in the top of the seventh, before the Bulldogs won it, 6-5, on a walk-off home run by Angela Gatto in the bottom of the seventh.

Roof is the daughter of Governor Livingston High School head baseball coach Chris Roof, who about an hour earlier on the baseball field at Kean University guided his Highlanders to a fifth UCT title and back-to-back championships for the first time in program history.

Summit standout sophomore pitcher Charlotte Yarnall, who tossed a complete-game, five hitter, drove in both of her team’s runs in the top of the first and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run and two RBI. She hit a home run and then two singles for her three hits. Yarnall was the game’s only player with more than one hit.

Although Summit fell just short of winning its first UCT crown, the Hilltoppers can say that they defeated the top seed, Arthur L. Johnson High School, in the quarterfinals. Summit snapped a nine-game Arthur L. Johnson winning streak by ousting the Crusaders, 3-2, at Arthur L. Johnson on Tuesday, May 13. Arthur L. Johnson had also just clinched the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division title before being upset by Summit.

The Hilltoppers were also edged at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 3-2, in nine innings in last year’s UCT first round. Summit returned to Scotch Plains–Fanwood this year and, in a UCC-crossover clash, beat the Raiders in Scotch Plains, 5-1, on Saturday, April 19.

Summit slipped to 17-7 with the setback. The Hilltoppers will next concentrate on excelling in the North 2, Group 3 states.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood improved to 17-6 and will be competing in the section North 2, Group 4.

2025 UCT Softball

Seeds: 1-Arthur L. Johnson. 2-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 3-Governor Livingston. 4-Jonathan Dayton. 5-Westfield. 6-Cranford. 7-Roselle Park. 8-Summit. 9-David Brearley. 10-Elizabeth. 11-New Providence. 12-Union. 13-Oak Knoll. 14-Union Catholic. 15-Kent Place. 16-Rahway. 17-Plainfield, 18-Linden.

Preliminary Round

Thursday, May 8

Rahway 17, Plainfield 3 – at Rahway

Kent Place 15, Linden 0 – at Kent Place

First Round

Saturday, May 10

Arthur L. Johnson 16, Rahway 0 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Westfield 6, Union 4 – at Westfield

Jonathan Dayton 13, Oak Knoll 0 – at Jonathan Dayton

Governor Livingston 18, Union Catholic 1 – at Governor Livingston

Cranford 11, New Providence 1 – at Cranford

Roselle Park 17, Elizabeth 7 – Roselle Park

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 9, Kent Place 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Monday, May 12

Summit 11, David Brearley 0 – at Summit

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 13

Summit 3, Arthur L. Johnson 2 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Westfield 11, Jonathan Dayton 7 – at Westfield

Friday, May 16

Cranford 7, Governor Livingston 1 – at Governor Livingston

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 5, Roselle Park 1 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Semifinals

Saturday, May 17

At Arthur L. Johnson

Summit 9, Westfield 3

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 11, Cranford 3

Finals

Tuesday, May 20

At Kean University

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 4, Summit 2

UCT Softball Champions

2025: Scotch Plains–Fanwood – WP: Maddie Bogart

2024: Jonathan Dayton – WP: Lila Carroll

2023: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings

2022: Cranford – WP: Avery Toddings

2021: Cranford – WP: Morrigan Gardiner

2020: No tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Roselle Park – WP: Maddie Hummel

2018: Roselle Park – WP: Maddie Hummel

2017: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit

2016: Arthur L. Johnson – WP: Gianna Randazza

2015: Governor Livingston – WP: Alanna Namit

2014: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano

2013: Westfield – WP: Elena Scarano

2012: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins

2011: Governor Livingston – WP: Jordan Robbins

2010: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2009: Union – WP: Amanda Kardys

2008: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2007: Cranford – WP: Kelly Hardman

2006: Cranford – WP: Elena Morge

2005: David Brearley – WP: Jenna Vitale

2004: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli

2003: Roselle Park – WP: Becky Riccitelli

2002: Cranford – WP: Christine Pemoulie

2001: Governor Livingston – WP: Lyndsey Sheppard

2000: Union – WP: Rayneesha Adams

1999: Governor Livingston – WP: Gina Turturiello

1998: Westfield – won as 6th seed; WP: Shannon Wagner

1997: Governor Livingston

1996: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1995: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1994: Union – WP: Laura Labonia

1993: Union – WP: Alison Brehm

1992: Union

1991: Union

1990: Westfield

1989: Union Catholic

1988: Union

1987: Union

1986: Westfield

1985: Westfield

1984: Westfield

1983: Union

1982: Roselle Park

1981: Arthur L. Johnson Regional

1980: Linden

1979: Arthur L. Johnson Regional

1978: Westfield

1977: Scotch Plains–Fanwood

1976: Westfield

Championships

Union (11)

Westfield (9)

Cranford (8)

Governor Livingston (7)

Roselle Park (5)

Arthur L. Johnson Regional–Johnson (3)

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2)

Linden (1)

Union Catholic (1)

David Brearley (1)

Jonathan Dayton (1)