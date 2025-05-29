Milton D. Ewanus

Milton Donald Ewanus, 89, of Barboursville, WV passed away May 22, 2025. He was born July 22, 1935 in Scranton, PA, the son of the late Demitry and Tekla Ewanus. Milton was a 1957 graduate of West Point Military Academy. He was a retired a Major of the US Army with 27 years of service. Milton served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War (2 tours). He was preceded in death by his wives Mary Katherine Ewanus (d.2015) and Jadwiga Ewanus (d.2020). He is survived by his son Donald Ewanus (Brenda) of Huntington, WV and his daughter Teresa Blevins of Lexington, KY; grandchildren Kristen and Jennifer Ewanus and Aron and Koriana Blevins; great-grandchildren, Ewan Blevins, Scottie and Carmen Russell; and two beloved nieces, Karen Pfeiffer of NJ and Suzann Dodds of North Carolina.

Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, WV is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Milton's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Shriner's Children's Hospital.