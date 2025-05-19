Madeline Spitz (91), Residing in Norwell, MA was born on June 27, 1933, to Herman and Rose Schultz of the Bronx, NY. After meeting her husband Ted Spitz (of almost 60 years) they moved to Cranford, NJ. She passed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Maddie was a graduate of Hunter College in NY. She also received a Master’s of Science degree in Education from The City College of NY, as well as a Master’s of Education degree from Columbia University, in reading, learning disabilities and psychology. Recently Maddie became an author, when she wrote the children’s book titled “Come Crow”.

Maddie was an accomplished pianist, who performed at Carnegie Hall and other venues. She made a meaningful impact on countless lives as a reading specialist in the New York City school system, as well as school systems in Nutley, Elizabeth, Berkeley Heights and Springfield, NJ. She helped numerous children through her private practice, which she was extremely proud of. Her house in Cranford was always open to the neighborhood children, as well as her students.

She was a selfless champion of any child in need and had especially wonderful relationships with children who recently arrived in the USA from other countries such as Vietnam.

Maddie and Ted went on many world adventures together. She also particularly loved traveling with the entire family, as they were her pride and joy in life. Maddie lived her life by the motto “be good kind and nice”.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, and her sister Isabelle Segal. Maddie is survived by her children Naomi (married to Mark Jennings of North Easton, MA) and Joel (married to Keri Spitz of Towaco, NJ). She has four grandchildren Jacob (married to Carolyn), Sage, Benjamin and Jamie, and one great-granddaughter, Jill-Anne.

Funeral Services was held on Sunday, May 18th at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton MA. This will be followed by a Shiva luncheon at a restaurant nearby.

She will be brought back to her home in NJ, and interment will take place at 11am on Tuesday, May 20th at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1098 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge Township, NJ, with a Shiva luncheon to follow.

Donations can be made on her behalf to Reading is Fundamental at www.rif.org or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org