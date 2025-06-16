What is ARK? Find out today

UNION, NJ — Actors Reading with Kids is a free online program to build confidence in oral and expressive reading for children ages 6 to 13. ARK began as an answer to the following question: During the theater shutdown, how could actors who would normally be preparing to perform on stage use their skills and time to benefit the community?

It was piloted in summer 2020 as a collaboration between Union-based nonprofit The Theater Project and Union Public Library, with the notions that (a) acting and teaching have much in common, and that (b) as skilled, trained readers, actors could coach children in developing confidence and excitement for the vital exercise of expressing the written word.

Thanks to generous funding from the Nora Roberts Foundation, it has been able to continue this project and its worthwhile mission.

How can you join?

ARK returns for a sixth summer in 2025. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested in participating? Visit bit.ly/uplnjark2025 to fill out an interest form. For more information, contact kids@uplnj.org.