Vote-by-mail ballots now available at county Clerk’s Office

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Vote-by-mail ballots for the June 10 primary election are now available at the county Clerk’s Offices in Westfield and Elizabeth during each office’s regular working hours.

“Offering flexible options like vote-by-mail makes participating in our democracy more accessible for everyone. The goal is to make voting as easy and secure as possible,” said Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi.

Voters can download the vote-by-mail application and bring it with them to the office, or they can apply by mail. Working hours at each office are listed below:

• Elizabeth Office, Union County Courthouse, Election Division, 2 Broad St., Room 113, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and

• Westfield Office, Fraser Building, 300 North Ave. East, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on voting in Union County elections, visit www.unioncountyvotes.com or call 908-527-4996.