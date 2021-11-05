NJDOT announces $161 million in municipal aid grants

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced $161.25 million in fiscal year 2022 municipal aid grants, with 541 cities and towns across the state receiving funds to advance road, bridge, safety and quality-of-life improvements, according to an Oct. 26 press release.

The competitive municipal aid grant program attracted 625 applications from 547 different municipalities, with a total of $363 million requested. Project applications were evaluated and rated on their merits by NJDOT staff and reviewed by an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers. This process resulted in 546 awards to 541 municipalities, totaling $161.25 million. The 2016 Transportation Trust Fund renewal has made it possible to continue to award $161.25 million annually — more than double the $78.75 million that was available before the TTF renewal. In addition, the extra funds have allowed the department to increase the number of municipalities receiving grants from approximately 370 a year prior to the TTF renewal to 541 municipalities this year.

“These funds are crucial to municipalities for the completion of projects that improve quality of life and safety for New Jersey residents,” Murphy said. “Under our administration’s leadership, the Transportation Trust Fund continues to bolster infrastructure statewide. I congratulate all municipalities that have received grants and look forward to them putting these dollars to use.”

“The Murphy administration is committed to improving local communities by providing millions of dollars in aid to municipalities to make important safety, infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements without burdening local property taxpayers,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We are pleased to award grants to nearly every municipality in New Jersey.”

Under the grant program, each county is apportioned a share of the total funding based on population and the number of local centerline miles. Municipalities compete for portions of their county’s share. NJDOT provides 75 percent of the grant amount when a town is awarded a contract and the remaining 25 percent upon completion of the project. Of the $161.25 million, $10 million is allotted for municipalities qualifying for urban aid as defined under state law, with the amounts determined by the Department of Community Affairs.

Union County received $7,800,598 in grant monies and $576,145 in urban allotment, for a combined $8,376,743. The following Union County towns received grants:

• Berkeley Heights received a grant of $410,000 for improvements to Kline Place and Fickler Place.

• Clark received a grant of $443,000 for Mildred Terrace and Brentwood Road improvements.

• Cranford received a grant of $424,000 for improvements to Spruce Street.

• Elizabeth received a grant of $415,000 and an urban allotment of $264,640, making for a combined $679,640, to replace antiquated traffic lights at Third Avenue and South Street, Third Avenue and Reid Street, and Grove Street and Westfield Avenue.

• Fanwood received a grant of $410,000 for Glenwood Road reconstruction.

• Garwood received a grant of $330,000 to resurface sections of Fifth Avenue, Locust Avenue, Maple Street and Second Avenue.

• Hillside received a grant of $295,000 and an urban allotment of $103,793, making for a combined $398,793 for Woodruff Avenue and Virginia Street improvements.

• Kenilworth received a grant of $229,000 for improvements to various streets.

• Linden received a grant of $440,000 for improvements to various streets.

• Mountainside received a grant of $385,000 to resurface Constitution Plaza, Rolling Rock Road and a section of Birch Hill Road.

• New Providence received a grant of $360,000 for Fairmount Road, Bromley Court and Woodcrest Drive improvements.

• Plainfield received a grant of $425,000 and an urban allotment of $128,437, making for a combined $553,437, for West End Avenue and Grant Avenue roadway resurfacing.

• Rahway received a grant of $425,000 and an urban allotment of $22,597, making for a combined $447,597, for Madison Avenue and West Lake Avenue roadway improvements.

• Roselle received a grant of $447,000 and an urban allotment of $56,678, making for a combined $503,678, for improvements to Eighth Avenue, Seventh Avenue and Walnut Street.

• Roselle Park received a grant of $410,000 for improvements to Union Road, East Clay Avenue and Maplewood Avenue.

• Scotch Plains received a grant of $272,598 for the second phase of Jerusalem Road improvements.

• Springfield received a grant of $440,000 for improvements to Fadem Road and a section of Diamond Road.

• Summit received a grant of $470,000 for a Prospect Street improvement project.

• Union received a grant of $360,000 for the second phase of Lehigh Avenue improvements.

• Westfield received a grant of $115,000 for the improvement of Elmer Street and a second grant of $295,000 for the improvement of Summit Avenue.