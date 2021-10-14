Upcoming events at the Union Public Library to close out October

UNION, NJ — Union Public Library has a lot of events coming up; register for all programs by going to https://uplnj.org/events/list/. For assistance or for more information, call 908-851-5450, ext. 3.

• Meditation, every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Join Bindu Bhatt for a virtual meditation session. No experience necessary. Bhatt has practiced meditation for more than 30 years and will share her insight with attendees.

• Beginners flow yoga, every Thursday at 6 p.m. This class will lead attendees through the foundations of yoga postures, body awareness and alignment, relaxation of the mind, and a connection with the breath. Learn how to improve muscle strength, promote flexibility and build a specialized yoga program.

• “Getting Ready for Retirement: Social Security” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Deciding to claim Social Security is more complex than people realize and retirees can easily miss out on hundreds of thousands of dollars without realizing. This workshop focuses on the most important rules and decisions that are the least understood and most overlooked. Sponsored by the Union Township Chamber of Commerce and presented by the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. Register for the program at https://uplnj.org/event/getting-ready-for-retirement-social-security/.

• “Declutter and Destress This Holiday Season with Jamie Novak” on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Get ready for an enjoyable — and clutter-free — holiday season. Don’t miss this holiday countdown with organizer and author Jamie Novak. Register at https://uplnj.org/event/12-day-holiday-countdown-challenge/.

• “A Historical Tour of NJ Cemeteries” on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Take a tour of New Jersey’s cemeteries from High Point to Cape May, from Colonial times to the present. These burial grounds serve as treasure troves of information for genealogists, archeologists and historians of all kinds. To register, visit https://uplnj.org/event/nj-cemeteries-with-rich-veit/.

Union Public Library is located at 1980 Morris Ave. in Union, with a branch at 123 Hilton Ave. in Vauxhall. For more information, contact the Main Library at 908-851-5450 or visit www.uplnj.org.