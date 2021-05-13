Fundraising event returns to Galloping Hill links

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION / KENILWORTH, NJ — The Elizabeth Avenue Partnership returned to the Galloping Hill Golf Course, located on the Union and Kenilworth border, to host its eighth annual Golf Outing on Thursday, May 6. The popular EAP event raises funds to support the small business community in Elizabeth, which is the state’s fourth largest city. Hundreds of altruistic amateur golfers swarmed the links to help raise money for various quality-of-life programs, beautification efforts and security initiatives, as well as support small business owners, many of whom were stationed along the sprawling 18-hole course. For additional information on upcoming events, visit www.elizabethavenue.org.

Photos by David VanDeventer