Murphy administration announces $161 million in grants to 543 municipalities

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Nov. 18, Gov. Phil Murphy announced $161.25 million in municipal aid grants, with 543 cities and towns across the state receiving funds to advance road, bridge, safety and quality-of-life improvements, demonstrating the state Department of Transportation’s commitment to communities.

The competitive municipal aid grant program attracted 635 applications from 549 municipalities, with a total of $342 million requested. Project applications were evaluated and rated on their merits by NJDOT staff and reviewed by an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers. This process resulted in 548 awards to 543 municipalities, totaling $161.25 million. The 2016 Transportation Trust Fund renewal has made it possible to continue to award $161.25 million annually — more than double the $78.75 million that was available before the TTF renewal. In addition, the extra funds have allowed the department to increase the number of municipalities receiving grants from about 370 a year prior to the TTF renewal to 543 municipalities this year.

“These grants are further demonstration of the partnership between my administration and our communities to build a stronger, safer and more modern transportation network,” Murphy said. “In a state as densely populated as New Jersey, where our interconnectedness is a strength, these vital investments will increase safety, foster mobility and improve the quality of life for New Jerseyans statewide.”

“The Murphy administration maintains its commitment to communities by providing municipalities the resources to make important safety, infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements without burdening local property taxpayers,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We were pleased to award grants to nearly every municipality in New Jersey.”

Union County towns won $7,678,542 in grants and $620,466 in urban allotment, making a total award of $8,299,008.

• Berkeley Heights won an award of $345,000 for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Plainfield won an award of $430,000 and urban allotment of $133,576, making a total award of $563,576, for roadway preservation for phase one of East Third Street improvements.

• Clark won an award of $265,000 for roadway preservation for Lincoln Boulevard and Lupine Way.

• Cranford won an award of $415,000 for roadway preservation for Burnside Avenue.

• Elizabeth won an award of $435,000 and urban allotment of $275,287, making a total award of $710,287, for bikeways for the Elizabeth River Trail Phase 5 Extension and traffic signal replacement at Clifton Street and Cole Place.

• Fanwood won an award of $400,000 for roadway preservation for Gere Place and Morse Avenue.

• Garwood won an award of $395,000 for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Hillside won an award of $248,000 and urban allotment of $102,856, making a total award of $350,856, for roadway preservation for Hillside Avenue.

• Kenilworth won an award of $415,000 for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Linden won an award of $420,000 for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Mountainside won an award of $400,000 for roadway preservation for Mill Lane and Rutgers Road.

• New Providence won an award of $395,000 for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Rahway won an award of $385,000 and urban allotment of $34,214, making a total award of $419,214, for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Roselle won an award of $415,000 and urban allotment of $74,533, making a total award of $489,533, for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Roselle Park won an award of $415,000 for roadway preservation for various streets.

• Scotch Plains won an award of $300,542 for roadway preservation for phase one of Jerusalem Road improvements.

• Springfield won an award of $400,000 for roadway preservation for Mount View Road.

• Summit won an award of $395,000 for roadway preservation for the Park Avenue Improvement Project.

• Union won an award of $410,000 for roadway preservation for phase one of Lehigh Avenue improvements.

• Westfield won awards of $285,000 and $120,000 for roadway preservation for Prospect Street and Willow Grove Road, respectively.