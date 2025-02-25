Union announces schedule for Black History Month programs

UNION, NJ — Mayor James Bowser and the Township Committee have announced a lineup of events for Black History Month, celebrating the rich history and ongoing contributions of the Black community through a variety of engaging activities, performances, food and more.

“We are excited to host a range of events throughout Black History Month that honor the legacy and achievements of the Black community,” said Bowser. “These events provide a chance for all of us to come together, learn and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that makes our community stronger.”

The month’s festivities will include the following:

• Black Excellence Art Gallery: Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., at the Congressman Donald Payne Meeting Center, 333 Russell St., Vauxhall. Art from local Black artists and elementary schools will be available for viewing. Free admission and light bites.

Further information and event updates will be posted on uniontownship.com and on social media, @TWPUnionNJ.