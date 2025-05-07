U.S. Army major returns ‘home’ to Kean University Wellness Center

UNION, NJ — Nurse-practitioner Kristine Sparks returned to the Kean Wellness Center on Monday, March 3, after spending seven months in a vastly different setting as medical director of the Deployment Readiness Center at Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Major Sparks, a U.S. Army reservist, was deployed to oversee nearly 200 military and other personnel at the Center at Fort Cavasos, formerly known as Fort Hood, the nation’s third-largest military base. Each year, thousands of service members receive medical screening there before serving military duty.

“I’m grateful to be back and to continue making an impact here at Kean,” Sparks said recently in her Kean office, where a “Welcome Home” banner put up by coworkers decorated the wall behind her desk.

“Transitioning from wearing the Army combat uniform daily to scrubs feels like swapping one kind of uniform for another, but I embrace it because it reflects my different roles in service and health care,” she said. “As a primary care manager in the military, it was my responsibility to ensure the health and well-being of everyone on base. Now in my role at Kean, I carry forward that same commitment by focusing on keeping everyone healthy and safe on campus.”

An American-born daughter of immigrants from the Philippines, Sparks entered the military in 2000, after earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She said she wanted to honor her parents and give them “a deep sense of belonging and pride as Americans.”

She spent 11 years in the U.S. Air Force, including a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar shortly after 9/11. As one of few women and one of only two nurses on base, she worked 48-hour shifts providing critical care in a medical tent.

“That was scary,” she said. “It was an extraordinary experience that required adaptability, resilience and teamwork.”

While serving in the Air Force, Sparks met her husband, Nicholas, and earned her master’s degree in nursing. She took a nine-year break from military service, during which they had three children, and she earned her doctorate in nursing practice.

In 2020, feeling called to serve again, Sparks joined the Army Reserves. Last year, she got an email calling her up to Fort Cavasos.

“My responsibilities there encompassed both medical oversight and administrative leadership. I supervised a diverse team, including military personnel, contractors and 33 providers, ensuring they were equipped to deliver high-quality care,” she said. “It was a very hard job.”

One sacrifice was leaving behind her husband and three children who remained at home during her deployment. Facetime calls and a few short visits replaced the daily routines of life in East Hanover.

“It took me out of my comfort zone. But I’m very proud of myself that I did it,” she said. “It’s good for my children to see mommy has a life outside the house.”

The Wellness Center greeted Sparks’ return with a festive brunch, military-themed decorations and warm welcomes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristine back,” said Wellness Center Executive Director Genique Stanislaus. “With a unique blend of professionalism and compassion, Kristine approaches every situation with grace and a sense of humor. Her commitment to serving others – whether in the clinic or in a field hospital – reflects the values of compassion, service and selflessness, and inspires and motivates those around her. She is a true role model.”

At Kean, Sparks treats students’ coughs and colds, provides gynecological services and physical exams, conducts bloodwork, often for students entering clinical fieldwork positions, and offers preventive care and health education.

Kean sophomore Isabella Blanco, a forensic psychology major from Florida living in Rahway, said she was excited to make an appointment with Sparks again.

“Her bubbly personality really makes it comfortable to be there,” Blanco said.

Asked to compare her two roles, Sparks said the settings may be different, but many skills are the same.

“The skills and values I’ve developed through my military service – resilience, adaptability and teamwork – play a vital role in how I approach patient care,” she said. “Both roles require strong leadership, attention to detail and a deep commitment to service, but my work at Kean is especially fulfilling because I can make a direct and immediate impact on my patients’ well-being, empowering them to thrive academically and personally. I like both settings, but I love Kean.”

