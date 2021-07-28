Overlook Medical Center opens new Bouras Emergency Department entrance, celebrates ENA Lantern Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center marked the opening of its redesigned Bouras Emergency Department entrance in Summit on Thursday, July 15, just days after the department received the Emergency Nurses Association’s prestigious Lantern Award.

The new entrance, part of a larger plan to expand and enhance the entire hospital, is designed to make it easier for patients to access Overlook’s emergency services, while enhancing the safety, security and comfort of patients during their care.

“Throughout the pandemic, the importance of the emergency department as the ‘front door’ to care was never clearer. When patients come to Overlook, it’s important that their care be exceptional from the moment they come through our doors,” said Overlook President Alan Lieber. “As with all services throughout Overlook, we put the patient at the very center of this redesign.”

The newly completed, 2,164-square-foot redesign includes a new front emergency department entrance, lobby and triage area. The project also included ventilation enhancements that increase outside air circulation, an added level of safety for patients, visitors and staff, as health providers continue to work to end the pandemic.

“We are grateful for the support and patience from the community, as well as our EMT partners throughout the region, as we worked to truly create a doorway to better care,” said Lauren Yedvab, chief operating officer for Overlook. “This is the first of many enhancements at Overlook, which will expand the superb care we offer to patients.”

On Monday, July 12, Overlook’s Bouras Emergency Department received the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2021 Lantern Award, which is given to hospitals demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in nursing leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. Overlook is one of 33 emergency departments in the United States that received the award for the 2021-2024 cycle.

The ENA Lantern Award showcases an emergency department’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice, research and innovation into emergency care. EDs are encouraged to share stories, which highlight a commitment to care of patients, as well as well-being of nursing staff. The award serves as a visible symbol of commitment to patient quality, safety and a healthy work environment.

“This award truly reflects the accomplishments in emergency nursing care and a clear signal to our communities that they can rely on Overlook for great outcomes when they need us most,” said MaryPat Sullivan, chief nursing officer at Overlook. “We’ve invested in the highest levels of education and training for our emergency nursing team and given them the resources and supportive environment to provide the very best of care for our patients.”

The Bouras Emergency Department in Summit provides 62,000 patient visits in a typical year. The ED provides a comprehensive range of services, including private examination rooms, an expedited care unit and some of the most advanced imaging capabilities in the region. It features the Michael Gordon Reeves Pediatric Emergency Department, dedicated to serving the unique health needs of children. A leader in stroke care, Overlook’s Bouras Emergency Department utilizes telestroke technology to coordinate care for patients while they are in the ambulance before reaching Overlook.

Overlook recently received the Joint Commission Disease-Specific Certification for Hip Fracture and Wound Care. This follows Overlook’s Disease-Specific Certification for Spine Surgery and Advanced Primary Stroke Care from the Joint Commission earlier this year.

Photos Courtesy of Robert Seman