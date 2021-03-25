Former Summit councilman Michael Vernotico dies at age 74

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit announced the March 20 death of former Ward 2 Councilman Michael Vernotico, age 74. A longtime Summit resident, Vernotico died following complications sustained in a fall earlier in the week.

Vernotico served the Summit community as a councilman for two terms, from 2006 through 2011, and as president pro tem of Common Council in 2009; during his time on the council, he served in a variety of roles in the city on a number of committees. He was a member of the Summit Housing Authority in 2007 to 2008 and a member of the Summit Board of Education in 2006, 2008 and 2009. Vernotico, who lived in Millburn before moving to Summit 25 years ago, was also a former mayor and councilman for Millburn–Short Hills.

“We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Michael Vernotico,” Summit Mayor Nora Radest said. “I appreciate and will remember his strong commitment to community service and love for our city. I share my heartfelt condolences with the Vernotico family during this extremely difficult time.”

Vernotico was a graduate of Princeton University, where he was a proud member of the football team, with a degree in engineering. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He had a long career in construction consulting and architecture; he had worked on many projects, and, most recently, he owned and operated Landmark Realty in Summit.

Vernotico was a sports enthusiast and loved to coach. He coached football, baseball and basketball through the years in Millburn–Short Hills, Summit and New Providence.

He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Joanne; his dear mother, Eugenia Vernotico, of Summit; his son, Ryan, and daughter-in-law, Arely, of New Providence; two grandchildren, Dylan and Amy; many friends; and his family’s puppy, TuTu. He was predeceased by his father, Benedetto Vernotico.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in his memory through his personal memorial donation page at http://inmemof.org/michael-j-vernotico.