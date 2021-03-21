St. Theresa Parish makes donation to Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad

SUMMIT, NJ — St. Teresa of Avila Parish recently offered a donation on behalf of the parish to the First Aid Squad, to thank them for all they’ve done for Summit during the past year. “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” has been the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad’s slogan for more than 50 years. Thanks to generous members of the community, including St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Summit, that works both ways. Monsignor Robert Meyer, aka Father Bob, pastor at St. Teresa of Avila, encourages all Summit residents to consider donating to the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad to thank them for their hard work and dedication to our community within the last year.

Serving Summit since 1962, the all-volunteer squad responds to emergency calls 24/7, is entirely funded through private donations and does not bill for service. The squad is always looking for new volunteers to join its ranks. All needed training, uniforms and equipment are provided. For information on becoming a volunteer or donating to the squad, call 908-277-9479 or visit the website at www.summitems.org.