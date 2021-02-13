Summit Community Center will serve as vaccination site

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — As part of ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Summit, in partnership with Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center, has established the Summit Community Center on 100 Morris Ave. as a location to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, individuals in Phases 1a and 1b may register with Atlantic Health System online to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Center or another Atlantic Health location. At this time, vaccine supply is extremely limited and appointments are available only to eligible recipients. To learn more about who is eligible, visit covid19.nj.gov.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and administered Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., when vaccine supplies are available. No walk-ins will be accepted. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can register to receive a vaccination-appointment alert at https://www.atlantichealth.org. When vaccine is available, Atlantic Health System will send a notification to schedule an appointment.

Those with an appointment are asked to arrive no sooner than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required.

For parking and additional instructions, visit the Atlantic Health System website or visit the city of Summit online.

Senior citizens and residents without internet access may call the Department of Community Services at 908-277-2932 for assistance with signing up for a vaccination-alert notification. Do not contact the DCS to schedule an appointment; it will only be assisting people without internet access to receive a vaccination-appointment alert notification. All appointments will be scheduled through Atlantic Health System.

Photos Courtesy of City of Summit